The newly inaugurated Governing Council of the University of Abuja has approved the appointment of the institution’s acting Vice-Chancellor, Aisha Maikudi.

The announcement was contained in a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Friday by the university’s spokesperson, Habib Yakoob.

Ms Maikudi, a professor of law, was until his appointment by the Senate of the university, the deputy vice-chancellor in charge of academic matters during the administration of the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Abdurasheed Na’Allah.

She was appointed in an acting capacity by the university’s Senate at its 185th regular meeting on 26 June.

Council’s inaugural meeting

Following the inauguration on Thursday, the governing council, led by Saddiq Kaita, a retired air vice-marshal, held its inaugural meeting to address some burning issues including the confirmation of the appointment of the acting vice-chancellor.

The statement by the university noted that the recommendation of Ms Maikudi as the acting vice-chancellor is in accordance with the provisions of Section 4, subsection (4b) of the University of Abuja Acts, and Section 5(13) of the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Act 2003.

In her address to the Governing Council, Ms Maikudi expressed her vision for the university’s future.

“As we embark on this new journey together, I urge each member of the Governing Council to bring their wealth of experience, expertise, and passion to bear in fulfilling our collective mission. Your leadership and vision are crucial in guiding our university through these challenging times and towards a future of sustained growth and excellence,” she said.

She emphasised the importance of collaboration and dedication in achieving the university’s goals.

“Let us embrace this opportunity to work collaboratively and tirelessly towards realising the full potential of the University of Abuja. Let us build on our past achievements, address our current challenges, and create a brighter future for our institution and all its stakeholders,” she said.

Inherited crisis

The management of the university under Ms Maikudi has several administrative issues to contend with, especially the ongoing industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

ASUU had accused Ms Maikudi’s predecessor, Mr Na’Allah of engaging in illegal activities such as the recruitment of staff without following due processes and the aborted processes of appointment of a substantive vice-chancellor without a governing council in place.

The union had threatened to continue its ongoing strike unless the new leadership addresses its concerns.

