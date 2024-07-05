The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority ( NCAA) announced on Thursday that it has suspended the licences of ten private jet companies that violated the agency’s regulations.

The development was made known by the NCAA’s Public Affairs and Consumer Protection Director, Michael Achimugu, in a statement posted on the agency’s official X page.

According to the statement, NCAA Regulations 2023 Part 18.3.4 forbids holders of Permit for Non-Commercial Flight (PNCF) from using their aircraft to carry passengers, cargo or mail for hire or reward (commercial operation or charter services).

As a result of flagrant disregard of this rule, the NCAA said it had earlier directed all holders of PNCF to undergo re-evaluation which should have been concluded by the 19th of April.

“To this end, the NCAA has suspended the PERMIT FOR NON COMMERCIAL FLIGHTS of Azikel Dredging Nigeria Ltd, Bli-Aviation Safety Services, Ferry Aviation Developments Ltd, Matrix Energy Ltd, Marrietta Management Services Ltd,.

Worldwide Skypaths Services, Mattini Airline Services Ltd, Aero Lead Ltd, Sky Bird Air Ltd and Ezuma Jets Ltd,” the agency said.

It warned that engaging PNCF holders for commercial purposes is illegal and the NCAA will not hesitate to initiate enforcement actions against any PNCF holder found guilty of illegal operations.

“Furthermore, NCAA officials have been deployed to General Aviation Terminals (GAT) and private wings of the airports to monitor activities of the PNCF holders,” the agency said.

In April, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the NCAA suspended three private jet owners for carrying out commercial flight operations.

At the time, the NCAA said the use of private jets for commercial purposes prompted the aviation minister, Festus Keyamo, to issue directives for the cessation of such acts.

“In line with our zero tolerance for violation of regulations, the Authority has suspended the PNCF of these operators. To further sanitise the general aviation sector, I have directed a reevaluation of all holders of PNCF be carried out on or before the 19th of April 2024 to ascertain compliance with regulatory requirements,” the NCAA acting Director, Chris Najomo, was quoted to have said.

Mr Najomo said all “PNCF holders must submit relevant documents to the authority within the next 72 hours.”

This riot act was also directed at existing Air Operator Certificate (AOC) holders, who utilise aircraft listed on their PNCF for commercial charter operations.

Meanwhile, last month, Mr Keyamo inaugurated an eight-member ministerial task force committee on “illegal private chartered operations and related matters” to address alleged money laundering, drug trafficking and other illegal activities by private jet operators in Nigeria.

“To stem the practice of illegal chartered operations including illicit activities raising security and safety concerns culminating to significant financial losses to the Federal Government, Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, CON, FciArb. (UK), has inaugurated a Ministerial Task Force Committee on illegal private chartered operations and related matters,” the minister said.

