Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has signed four bills into law to stop open grazing of cattle and land grabbing in the state.

While signing the bills into law on Wednesday, Mr Mbah said the laws were part of his administration’s efforts to make the state “the best place for investment, business, leisure, and living.”

The ceremony was witnessed by the Speaker of the Enugu House of Assembly, Uchenna Ugwu, the Clerk of the House, Emma Udaya, and other government officials.

The bills passed into law

The four bills which were signed into law include the Enugu State Properties Protection Law, the Enugu State Public Ranch Management Law, the Enugu State Sports Development Fund Law, and the Enugu State Environmental and Climate Protection Law.

The Public Ranch Management Law is intended to regulate the operation of herders in the state.

The law empowers the Enugu State Government to set up an agency to regulate both government and privately owned ranches in the state.

Mr Mbah, in a post on his Facebook page on Wednesday, said the anti-open grazing had been “misunderstood and misrepresented” in the past.

“However, we must put an end to the practice of open grazing, which causes friction between our farmers and herders. Our goal is to see that it ends.

“In the 21st century, there is no reason we should encourage open grazing of cattle. So, this law is essentially designed to ensure that people act civilised,” he said.

“We will ensure that there are enough services, such as abattoirs and proper cattle markets, not where people will come and live.”

The governor also said the new property law aligns with his promise to enhance the ease of doing business in the state by stopping land grabbing.

“People who come to Enugu State to invest in property must be confident that the title document that is issued to them is worth far more than the paper on which it is written.

“That is why we frown at land grabbers. This law is a strong warning to them. Under the new law, severe and stringent penalties await those involved in such acts,” he said.

Other new laws

Mr Mbah also said with the Environmental and Climate Protection Law, the Enugu State Government is going beyond “lip service” to protecting the environment.

“So, today, what we have done is to set out clear policies and plans for us to protect our environment.

“We are all aware of the dangers that the depletion of the ozone layer poses to us as a people,” he said.

The governor added that the Enugu State Sports Development Fund Law would help the state to build its capacity, nurture grassroots talents, promote school sports, and develop the sports sector.

“We consider sports more than just a kind of recreation, but as a veritable means through which we can stimulate economic growth,” he stated.

