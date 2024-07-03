The Senate on Wednesday constituted a 15-member committee to unravel the circumstances surrounding the persistent importation of hazardous petroleum products by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the composition of the committee during the plenary.

He said the committee will be chaired by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele.

Other members are Asuquo Ekpeyong (Cross River), Abdullahi Yahaya (Kebbi), Tahir Monguno (Borno) Olamilekan Adeola (Ogun) Diket Plang (Plateau) and Abdul Ningi (Bauchi), Khabeeb Mustapha (Jigawa), Ipanibo Banigo (Rivers), Adams Oshiomhole (Edo), Adetokunbo Abiru (Lagos), Osita Izunaso (Imo), Sahabi Ya’u (Zamfara), Olajide Ipinsagba (Ondo) and Ekong Sampson (Akwa-Ibom).

The resolution to investigate the importation of hazardous petroleum products was sequel to a motion sponsored by Mr Ekpeyong .

The Senate and a motion

Mr Ekpeyong, in his motion, expressed displeasure with the persistent importation of adulterated fuel into the country.

The senator said 12 cargoes conveying a total of 660kt of diesel were exported by refineries to offshore Lome, Togo, Nigeria and some West African countries on 16 June.

He noted that the said petroleum products are below the standard quality of Nigeria and have been circulated across the markets.

“On 16th of June, 2024, it was reported that 12 diesel cargoes, conveying a total of 660kt of diesel was exported by refineries to offshore Lome, Togo for further distribution to West African markets, mainly Nigeria.”

The senator said in spite of the substandard nature of the diesel, it still found its way into the Nigerian markets on Mt “Kalle” which arrived Lome on the 16 of June, which immediately did ship-to-ship (STS) transfer to DV MT (Matric Triumph” and then proceeded to discharge into a jetty in Warri on 21% June, 2024.

Mr Ekpeyong warned against the consequences of adulterated fuel on vehicles and generators.

He called for a total ban of importation of diesel and development of local refineries.

Senate launches probe

The Senate Whip, Ali Ndume, expressed concern that Nigeria is importing adulterated petroleum products from Russia for the benefit of private individuals despite the existence of local refineries.

Mr Ndume urged the federal government to ensure that refineries are productive.

Sani Musa (APC, Niger East) said it was necessary to review the Petroleum Industrial Act which, according to him, gave many powers to individuals.

Mr Musa complained that Nigeria has yet to see any significant investment in the oil and gas sector since the PIA compared to Ghana which had attracted up to $12 billion.

Responding, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, said the upper chamber will consider amending the PIA in order to confer more powers to the NNPCL to ensure effective regulation.

Mr Akpabio regretted that Nigeria has yet to make its refineries functional.

The senate president thereafter constituted a committee to look into the issue.

