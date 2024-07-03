Three Indians and one Nigerian who were kidnapped along the Sagamu-Ijebu Ode expressway on Sunday night have regained their freedom.

They were freed on Wednesday when men of the Ogun State Police Command stormed the hideout of the abductors and engaged them in a gun duel.

Two of the kidnappers were reportedly killed in the ensuing shoot-out.

The state Commissioner of Police (CP), Abiodun Alamutu, who disclosed this while addressing journalists at the command headquarters at Eleweran, Abeokuta, said some of the kidnappers escaped with gunshot wounds.

The police recovered 109 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, five AK47 rifles, eight AK magazines, and two cell phones from the kidnappers.

Mr Alamutu recalled that on 30 June, the Divisional Police Officer in Ikenne received a distress call reporting the kidnapping incident at around 7:10 p.m. near Delabo junction on the Sagamu-Ijebu Ode expressway.

He explained that some unidentified armed individuals, believed to be kidnappers, accosted a grey Toyota RAV 4 jeep with registration number AGL 16 JE.

“The armed men, who emerged from an unregistered Venza car, fired four shots at the driver’s side tyre and another at the rear side of the driver, forcing the vehicle to a stop. Subsequently, they forcefully abducted the occupants of the vehicle and fled towards Ijebu Ode.

“Upon receiving the distress call, the anti-kidnapping squad of the Ogun State Command was dispatched with explicit instructions to pursue the fleeing suspects,” he said.

The police commissioner disclosed that through a covert operation, the suspects were located in a bush where they were hiding. He said that upon noticing the police officers’ flashlight, they engaged in a gun battle with the law enforcement team.

“The anti-kidnapping squad’s superior firepower led to the elimination of two suspects, while the remaining criminals escaped with injuries, leaving behind their weapons. The victims, later identified as one Nigerian and three Indian nationals, were safely rescued unharmed and reunited with their families,” he added.

Mr Alamutu said that the state police command remains dedicated to safeguarding lives and property, which is considered its primary duty.

He explained that a rapid response team has also been deployed to enhance security along the Sagamu-Benin expressway.

Also, he enjoined members of the public to report individuals displaying gunshot wounds under reasonable suspicion as this would help in arresting other fleeing suspects for the dastardly act.

