President Bola Tinubu has appointed the board of the newly created agency, CREDICORP, which has the responsibility of “accelerating access to consumer credit to millions of Nigerians.”

The board is to be chaired by Aderemi Abdul while Uzoma Nwagba is the chief executive officer.

The appointments were announced by the president’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement Wednesday evening.

Read the full statement below.

To further expedite the process of expanding consumer credit access to Nigerians, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the following qualified Nigerians to the Board of the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP):

(1) Aderemi Abdul – Board Chairman (Independent Non-Executive Director)

(2) Uzoma Nwagba – Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

(3) Aisha Abdullahi – Executive Director (Credit, Risk & Portfolio)/CRO

(4) Olanike Kolawole – Executive Director (Operations)/COO

(5) Armstrong Takang – Non-Executive Director (MOFI Nominee)

(6) Peter Iwegbu – Non-Executive Director (NIMC Nominee)

(7) Mohammed Abbas – Non-Executive Director (FMITI Nominee)

(8) Marvin Nadah – Non-Executive Director (FCCPC Nominee)

(9) FMF Representative – Non-Executive Director (FMF)

The President expects the new members of the Board of this pivotal institutional vehicle to bring their vast experience, competence, and dedication to bear in their functions to achieve CREDICORP’s mandate of accelerating access to consumer credit to millions of Nigerians.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

July 3, 2024

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

