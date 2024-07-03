A new report by Malaria No More UK has revealed that achieving the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) target of reducing malaria by 90 per cent by 2030 could add $126.9 billion to Africa’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The report was shared by Gavi- the Vaccine Alliance, on its website on Tuesday.

Titled: “The Malaria ‘Dividend”, the report utilised data and analytics from Oxford Economics Africa, noting that the potential economic benefits of reducing malaria cases are substantial.

It stated that Nigeria’s economy could gain $35 billion and international trade $80.7 billion by 2030.

Malaria burden in Africa

According to the report, the world is unlikely to meet the WHO’s 2030 target of reducing malaria cases and deaths by 90 per cent.

It stated that malaria kills 600,000 people annually, with 95 per cent of deaths occurring in Africa, mainly among children under five.

It added that the disease also affects working-age adults, leading to lost income and increased healthcare costs, resulting in a significant economic burden.

According to the report, the fight against malaria has been hindered by a combination of factors, including climate change, conflicts, drug and insecticide resistance, and the COVID-19 pandemic, creating a “perfect storm” that has slowed progress in reducing malaria cases and deaths.

“While great progress was made in the first two decades of the century– the global mortality rate for malaria halved between 2000 and 2015, and case incidence fell by 26 per cent – the fight is far from over,” the report noted

It further suggested that achieving the 90 per cent reduction in malaria by 2030 is still possible with collective efforts and the introduction of new tools, such as advanced vaccines and other groundbreaking innovations that could turn the tide in the fight against malaria.

It revealed that lowering the economic burden of malaria would enable countries to enhance their overall healthcare systems, including upgrading diagnostic capabilities and healthcare workforce, leading to improved health and economic security.

Funding

The report stated that continuous support from organisations like Gavi and the Global Fund is crucial to combat malaria and other diseases, fostering a stronger link between health and economic stability globally.

“In the near term of the next 18 months, the necessity of adequately funding both the Global Fund and Gavi at their upcoming replenishments cannot be overstated,” it noted.

It highlighted that the connection between health and economic security is far-reaching, with investments in healthcare yielding significant economic benefits.

Citing a report by the World Economic Forum and McKinsey Health Institute, the report noted that addressing the women’s health gap could add $1 trillion to the global economy by 2040, preventing 24 million years lost due to disability and providing a $400 billion economic uplift.

Malaria in Nigeria

Malaria transmission within the country is high and even higher in rural communities situated by the banks of major rivers and water bodies.

The disease is caused by tiny parasites called plasmodium, often found in mosquitoes.

The National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) reports that Malaria accounts for 60 per cent of outpatient visits to health facilities across the country and 30 per cent of childhood deaths.

Globally, there are an estimated 249 million malaria cases and 608,000 malaria deaths among 85 countries.

The African region carries a disproportionately high share of the global malaria burden.

