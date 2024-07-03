Seven persons have been rescued in a newly constructed two-storey building that collapsed at 12 Cameroun Street, off Ewenla, in the Mushin area of Lagos State on Wednesday.

A statement by the Permanent Secretary Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, stated that the seven rescued persons, consisting of three females and four males, have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The agency said its rescue team had searched the rubble and confirmed no victim underneath the collapsed building.

It added that the area had been cordoned off and that operations were still ongoing in the area.

Amidst flash flood incidents across the state, Mr Oke-Osanyintolu urged Lagosians to remain calm, refrain from non-essential travels, and assured that emergency responders were on high alert.

“The floods are already dissipating, and we urge people to remain calm,” he added.

The building collapse in Mushin adds to the growing list of structural failures across the country.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

