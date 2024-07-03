The President of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has talked down on Ireti Kingibe, a fellow senator, over the quarrel between her and Nyesom Wike, minister of the FCT.
Mrs Ireti represents FCT District under the platform of the Labour Party.
Mr Wike, a former governor of Rivers State, is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but works for APC-led Nigerian government.
The quarrel
Mrs Kingibe, while appearing on Arise TV on Monday, said that she was being sidelined by Mr Wike in the running of the FCT.
|
The senator claimed that her constituency was being marginalised, pointing out that there was no clean water for the residents of Abuja.
She further accused Mr Wike of overlooking the priority needs of the majority of FCT people because of the “lack of communication” between her and the minister.
Mr Wike, in response later on Monday, threatened to unseat the senator in the 2027 election for criticising his successes as the FCT minister.
Although the minister did not call any name, his mention of “federal lawmaker castigating” him on Arise TV, suggested he was referring to Mrs Kingibe.
Akpabio’s outburst against colleague
On Tuesday, Mr Akpabio, a member of the APC, flagged off the construction of Kugbo Bus Terminal in the FCT which is being constructed by the minister.
A video clip of the event was uploaded on Channels TV’s X handle on Tuesday.
At the flag off ceremony, the Senate president, praised Mr Wike for “transforming” the nation’s capital, but veered of to speak on the quarrel between the minister and FCT senator.
Mr Akpabio suprisingly talked down on Mrs Kingibe for criticising Mr Wike.
“I saw one of the legislators on television talking about you (Wike) and mentioning the fact that she was not carried along,” he said.
“Well, she is a member of the Senate. Once a decision is taken, she is bound by the decision. So, please ignore every distraction (from her) and be rest assured that no matter what you do, not everyone will praise you. Others will still try to find faults,” Mr Akpabio told Mr Wike, who was beaming with smiles.
Many other Senators were present at the event.
Long-term allies
Messrs Akpabio and Wike have been long-term political allies.
Mr Akpabio served as the governor of Akwa Ibom between 2007 and 2015 under the PDP platform before defecting to the APC in August 2018.
Mr Wike, on his part, has remained a member of the PDP despite working for the APC government.
The former Rivers governor was said to have prevailed on some PDP senators to support Mr Akpabio to emerge as Senate president last year.
