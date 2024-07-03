The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has shortlisted 98 lawyers from a pool of applicants seeking the conferment of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) rank for 2024.

The shortlisted applicants will now proceed to the second stage of the selection process, which includes interviews and reviews of petitions that members of the public may send regarding them.

The candidates include the National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdulkarim Kana, and former national officers of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) – Monday Ubani, Kunle Edun, and Rapulu Nduka.

The list also includes the Legal Adviser of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Wendy Kuku, an Abuja-based human rights lawyer, Terkaa Aondo, and NBA Bwari branch chairman, Paul Daudu.

Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court and Secretary of the LPPC, Hajo Sarki-Bello, released the list in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ms Sarki-Bello said, “the publication of the names of the shortlisted applicants is not an indication of their success in the process.”

Instead, she said, it was published to invite the public “to comment on the integrity, reputation, and competence of the listed applicants.”

She added that complainants must submit 20 copies of their petitions accompanied by a verifying affidavit deposed to by the author before a superior court of record in Nigeria or before a notary public.

Among the shortlisted 98 lawyers, 87 belong to the advocate category and 11 to the academic category.

The shortlisted lawyers are as follows:

1. Lateef Karim, Esq.

2. Godwin Ike, Esq.

3. Johnson Odionu, Esq.

4. Nnodim Duru, Esq.

5. Innocent Ovbagbedia, Esq.

6. Soronnadi Njoku, Esq.

7. Adamu Abubakar, Esq.

8. Charles Musa, Esq.

9. Udochi Iheanacho, Esq.

10. David Onietan, Esq.

11. Elele Casmir, Esq.

12. Josiah Nduka, Esq.

13. Godwin Obeta, Esq.

14. Habeeb Ilavbare, Esq.

15. Moses Obafemi, Esq.

16. Mathew Esonanjor, Esq.

17. Baba Dalah, Esq.

18. Babatunde Sodipo, Esq.

19. Mustapha Abubakar, Esq.

20. Emmanuel Esene, Esq.

21. Henry Bello, Esq.

22. Boniface Moore, Esq.

23. Clement Ezika, Esq.

24. Omokayode Dada, Esq.

25. Edwin Anikwem, Esq.

26. Roy Nwaeze, Esq.

27. Olumide Olugbenga, Esq.

28. Monday Ubani, Esq.

29. Ayoola Ajayi, Esq.

30. Paul Obi, Esq.

31. Olasupo Ati-John, Esq.

32. Cole Ololade, Esq.

33. Charles Adeogun-Phillips, Esq.

34. Okechukwu Ajunwa, Esq.

35. Jacob Ifere, Esq.

36. Emmanuel Adekile, Esq.

37. Christopher Okeke, Esq.

38. Waziri Mamman, Esq.

39. Oluronke Adeyemi, Esq.

40. Oluwole Olawale Afolabi, Esq.

41. Toboukebide Kekemeke, Esq.

42. Akinbamigbe Adesomoju, Esq.

43. Victor Owarienomare Odjemu, Esq.

44. Josiah Ojochide Daniel-Ebune, Esq.

45. Olukunle Ogheneovo Edun, Esq.

46. Abdulaziz Enebi Ibrahim, Esq.

47. Stanley Chidozie Imo, Esq.

48. Charles Oladipo Titiloye, Esq.

49. Abdulkarim Kana Abubakar, Esq.

50. Kingsley Chuku, Esq.

51. Adeyinka Oluwaseun Aderemi, Esq.

52. Olaolu Akintunde Owolabi, Esq.

53. Adedeji Sharafadeen Abdulkadir, Esq.

54. Idowu Omotunde Benson, Esq.

55. Kolawole James Olowookere, Esq.

56. Chinasa Thelma Unaegbunam, Esq.

57. Ademola Oluwawolemi Esan, Esq.

58. Omosanya Atilola Popoola, Esq.

59. Taiye Ayotunde Oniyide, Esq.

60. Emonye Oga Adekwu, Esq.

61. Aderemi Oguntoye, Esq.

62. Kashopefoluwa Olawale Balogun, Esq.

63. Abdul Adamu, Esq.

64. Theodore Ezeobi, Esq.

65. Rilwan Umar, Esq.

66. Chienye Okafor, Esq.

67. Kaka Lawan, Esq.

68. Abba Muhammed, Esq.

69. Wendy Kuku, Esq.

70. Ekele Iheanacho, Esq.

71. Okechukwu Edeze, Esq.

72. Akinyemi Olujinmi, Esq.

73. Gyang Yaya Zi, Esq.

74. Idris Abubakar, Esq.

75. George Ibrahim, Esq.

76. Boonyameen Lawal, Esq.

77. Terkaa Aondo, Esq.

78. Tochukwu Tochukwu, Esq.

79. Uchenna Njoku, Esq.

80. Paul Daudu, Esq.

81. Chukwudi Enebeli, Esq.

82. Yusuf Ogunrinde, Esq.

83. Tobechukwu Nweke, Esq.

84. Ademola Abimbola, Esq.

85. Yunus Abdulsalam, Esq.

86. Mofesomo Tayo-Oyetibo, Esq.

87. Chukwuemeka Nnawuchi, Esq.

Shortlisted Academic Applicants:

1. Prof. John Agbonika

2. Prof. Osy Nwebo

3. Prof. Nlerum Okogbule

4. Prof. Nnamdi Obiaraeri

5. Prof. Nathaniel Inegbedion

6. Prof. Collins Obioma

7. Prof. Violet Aigbokhaevbo

8. Prof. Augustine Agom

9. Prof. Ibrahim Abikan

10. Prof. Chima Ubanyionwu

11. Prof. Ganiyu Oke

Annually, the Supreme Court swears in successful candidates during its new legal year ceremony. The LPPC, chaired by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, is responsible for awarding this prestigious rank to deserving lawyers each year.

