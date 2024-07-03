The European Union (EU) has unveiled a digital platform to boost investment in Nigeria’s agribusiness sector.

The Deputy Director General, Directorate of International Partnerships (INTPA), European Commission, made this known at the 9th edition of the Nigeria-EU Business Forum in Abuja.

Ms Ferran said that the platform was aimed at increasing private investments in the country’s agribusiness sector.

She explained that the initiative would contribute to the reduction of food insecurity and poverty as well as the attainment of sustainable economic development in Nigeria.

“The EU-Nigeria Agribusiness Platform will contribute to boosting the exploration and exploitation of agribusiness opportunities between Nigeria and the EU.

“This is through the establishment and maintenance of a network of active members of agribusinesses across Nigeria and the EU.

“An agribusiness platform is a form of a digital agricultural platform that provides digital marketing, trading or investment space for commercial and/or transactional activities.

“It also aids interactions, communications, integrations and cooperation in the agri-food system and agro-industry between Nigerian and European SMEs.”

According to Ms Ferran, the EU-Nigeria Agribusiness Platform’s primary focus is to create linkages and interactions between Nigeria and EU agribusiness stakeholders, especially among SMEs.

She said it would also promote trade and investment between both sides.

“The idea for an agribusiness platform stems from the commitments of the November 2020 EU-Nigeria Ministerial Dialogue.

“In consultation with the government of Nigeria, it was decided to launch an EU-Nigeria Agri-business Platform as a structured dialogue between Nigerian and EU farming and agri-food communities, agricultural and agro-industrial sectors.

“This is to promote trade and attract responsible investment, and to foster business linkages, particularly for SMEs,’’ she said.

Ms Ferran said that Agribusiness Register Limited, a private sector entity conversant with the agribusiness ecosystem would manage the EU-Nigeria Agribusiness Platform.

She said that a consultative meeting of stakeholders birthed the idea of handing over the platform to a private sector-led entity working in partnership with public and private sector stakeholders. She added that the firm would work with and engage with selected agribusinesses, farmer groups, aggregators, and other critical stakeholders.

She said that it would also nurture partnership and collaboration with EU implementing partners in the relevant space of agriculture, digital and entrepreneurship with relevant agencies of the government of Nigeria.

“In particular, it will work with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment, Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Standards Organisation of Nigeria and the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy.”

(NAN)

