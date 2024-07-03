In furtherance of efforts by the federal government to consolidate activities aimed at energising the growth opportunities within the real estate sector, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the following qualified Nigerians to the board of the Family Homes Funds Limited (FHFL):
(1) Mr. Demola Adebise – Board Chairman
(2) Mr. Abdul Muttalab – Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director
(3) Mr. Abdullahi Musa – Executive Director (Finance)
|
(4) Mr. Emeka Henry Inegbu – Executive Director (Operations)
(5) Representative of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated – (Non-Executive Director)
(6) Representative of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) – (Non-Executive Director)
(7) Mr. Sam Okagbue – (Non-Executive Director)
(8) Mr. Musa Ahmed – (Non-Executive Director)
(9) Dr. Eniang Nkang – (Non-Executive Director)
(10) Ms. Bilkisu Usman – (Non-Executive Director)
READ ALSO: UPDATED: South-east governors resolve to meet Tinubu over Nnamdi Kanu
The President expects that the new members of the board of this important agency will deploy their expertise, experience, and commitment to steer the Family Homes Funds towards achieving its mandate of driving growth and development in the real estate sector.
Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
July 2, 2024
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999