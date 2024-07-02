An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, on Tuesday, ordered the remand of two siblings: Latunde Alayemi, 50 and Ayoola Alayemi, 54, in a correctional facility over the alleged killing of a 49-year-old man.

The duo, whose addresses were not provided, were charged with conspiracy and murder.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Magistrate, Kausarat Ayofe, did not take the plea of the defendants for want of jurisdiction.

Mrs Ayofe directed the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till 2 September for mention.

The Prosecutor, Toyin Ibrahim, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on 23 June at about 12.45 a.m. at Moniya area of Ibadan.

Ms Ibrahim said that the defendants unlawfully caused the death of one David Olagoke, 49, by matcheting him all over his body.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 516 and 324 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000. (NAN)

