Lucky Okodeh, a former caretaker chairperson, Southern Ijaw Local Council of Bayelsa State, has sued the Nigerian army for allegedly publishing his photograph among those wanted in connection to the killing of 17 soldiers in Okuama, Delta State.

Mr Okodeh, in the suit filed before Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court, Abuja by his lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, prayed the court to award a N2 billion in damages against the respondents for alleged violation of his rights to personal liberty and dignity.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr Falana, in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/590/2024 dated and filed on 3 May, sued the chief of defence staff and chief of army staff as 1st and 2nd respondents.

The applicant prayed the court to set aside his declaration and award the fine as compensation for damages suffered over the action of the Defence Headquarters Abuja.

Mr Okodeh averred that the action had affected his political career and made him go into hiding.

Suspected residents of the Okuama Community, on 14 March, ambushed and murdered the commanding officer of 181 Army Amphibious Battalion, two majors, one captain and 13 soldiers, causing the Defence Headquarters Abuja to declare eight persons wanted over the incident.

Although Mr Okodeh’s name was not published in the list of the wanted persons, his photograph was posted on a name which was not his, which he also said no member of his family or extended family bears.

Mr Okodeh, who was a chairmanship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 11 April local elections in Bayelsa, reportedly had his name replaced with another following the publication of his photograph in the wanted list.

The matter was fixed for mention on Monday, but the case could not proceed due to the absence of Justice Nyako in court.

The judge was said to be on another official assignment.

Mr Okodeh’s lawyer, Mr Falana, and the respondents’ counsel, Mike Ebah, were in court.

The matter was, therefore, adjourned to 17 October for mention.

Mr Okodeh is also asking the court to restrain the army authorities from arresting him as he is a law-abiding citizen of Nigeria who had never had any criminal record.

He is also asking the court to order the army authorities to apologise to him using both print and electronic media.

