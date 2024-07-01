The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, has mourned one of his predecessors, Ibrahim Ogohi, who died Sunday morning in Abuja after a brief illness.

Mr Musa, an army general, described the deceased as an elder statesman, a core patriot and a naval officer who “continued to provide his wealth of experience to the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) even after retirement from active service two decades ago.”

Mr Ogohi, who died at the age of 75, served as the CDS between 1999 and 2003.

The deceased’s journey to becoming a CDS

Mr Musa, in a statement signed by Tukur Gusau, a brigadier general and the acting Director Defence Information, gave a brief profile of the deceased naval officer.

Mr Ogohi, according to the statement, was born in Lafia, Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State, on 14 November 1948.

“In 1967, he enrolled into the Nigerian Defence Academy Kaduna as a member of 4th Regular Course and was commissioned into the Nigerian Navy in 1970.”

“He was a Principal Warfare Specialist Officer who majored in Under Water Warfare. He started his military training as a Midshipman in the United Kingdom in 1971 and attended the Sub-Lieutenant Technical Course in India in 1972.”

He also attended his Staff and Defence courses at the United States Naval War College in 1980 and 1991 respectively,” it added.

The late CDS served in various capacities including as the “Commanding Officer Nigerian Navy Ship YOLA – 1976 – 1977, Commanding Officer Nigerian Navy Ships OTOBO and DORINA – 1980, Commanding Officer Nigerian Navy Ship EKUN – 1982.”

Mr Ogohi became the Naval Provost Marshall in 1982 and commanded Nigerian Navy Ship ANANSA from 1985 – 1986.

In addition, The late CDS served as the Director of Administration Nigerian Defence Academy between 1986 and 1987. Subsequently, he was appointed as the Directing Staff at the National War College (now National Defence College) between 1992 and 1993.

“In 1995, he was appointed Chief of Policy and Plans at the Naval Headquarters and became Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, in May 1996,” the statement continued. “He was promoted Rear Admiral in July 1996 and promoted Vice Admiral in June 2000.”

Mr Ogohi was appointed as a CDS in 1999 and retired as an admiral in 2003 “after 33 years of distinguished service to the nation.”

While in the Service, Mr Ogohi was “decorated with the Forces Service Star, passed staff course, fellow of the United States War College and Distinguished Fellow of the National War College.”

He was subsequently conferred with the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

