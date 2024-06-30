The Ekiti State Government on Sunday rejected the planned outage of electricity for 23 days out of the two months of July and August by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), saying that it amounts to an unacceptable economic, financial and social price to be paid by the citizens of the state.

The BEDC had, in a public notice aired on radio and other social media platforms, announced the planned outage for certain periods in July and August.

In a letter written by the state Commissioner for Public Utility, Mobolaji Aluko, to the MD/CEO, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Abuja, the MD/CEO, Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), Benin-City, and the Chairman, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Company (NERC), Abuja, dated 30 June, he said no direct notification/communication was made to the state government.

The letter, titled, Re: Notification of power disruption/outage in Ado-Ekiti and Akure for two months (July, August 2024) for nine hours each day (8.00am to 5.00pm), which was obtained by PREMIUM TIMES read: “Our attention has been called to public notifications, both in print and in jingles in English and in Yoruba, of the intention of BEDC under advice by TCN to disrupt power supply to the transmission stations in Akure and Ado-Ekiti and effect to adversely affect Ekiti and Ondo State areas – for nine hours each day (8.00am to 5.00 pm) from 1 July to 31 August, 2024.

“No direct notification/communication was made to the Ekiti State Ministry of Infrastructure and Public Utilities (MIPU) on this matter, nor was approval sought and obtained from the Ekiti State Electricity Regulatory Bureau (EKSERB), saddled by law with the full authority to regulate the electricity industry in Ekiti State.

“The planned disruption of electricity for three-eighths of each day for sixty-two days, amounting to five hundred and fifty-eight hours (558) total and twenty-three days of outage in these two months amounts to an unacceptable economic, financial and social price to be paid by the citizens of Ekiti State, and we totally reject such a plan.”

The commissioner asked for an immediate suspension of the plan and called for an emergency meeting with the regional heads of TCN, BEDC and NERC.

The meeting is slated for Tuesday, 2 July, in the commissioner’s office at the Government Secretariat, Ado-Ekiti.

Mr Aluko said the meeting would help all stakeholders to devise an alternative and far less adverse plan to achieve the same stated aims.

The TCN had announced that it planned “to carry out critical maintenance work on the 132KV Akure Osogbo transmission line, and also install Optical Ground Wire (OPGW), among other activities.”

“We request prompt attention to this matter while we are eager to work collaboratively toward a sustainable solution that will benefit both citizens of

The state and the Ekiti State Electricity Supply Industry. In the time being, accept our highest regards,” the letter stated.

“Customers in the affected areas will experience service interruptions during the period of the planned outages. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and kindly solicit your patience and understanding,” the TCN’s notice read.

Meanwhile, some electricity consumers in Ekiti State have described the planned outage as unacceptable and a disincentive.

A consumer, Taiye Paul, who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES, described the plan as wicked, noting that the BEDC has never been proactive in maintaining their facilities.

Another customer, Kemi Asubiojo, said that BEDC could not add the outage to the epileptic supply and outrageous billings which consumers were already experiencing in the hands of the agency.

She called for a decisive intervention by the state government to save citizens from the impending harrowing experience.

