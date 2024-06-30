President Bola Tinubu has condemned the bomb attacks, which resulted in loss of lives and maiming of citizens in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno.

Mr Tinubu, in a statement by Ch Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the President, media and publicity, on Sunday, declared that the purveyors of wanton violence would have a certain encounter with justice.

He said the cowardly attacks were only but an isolated episode, as his government would not allow the nation to slither into an era of fear, tears, sorrow, and blood.

The President described the attacks as desperate acts of terror and a clear manifestation of the pressure mounted against terrorists and the success achieved in degrading their capacity to launch offensives.

He stated that his administration was taking necessary measures to secure citizens.

Mr Tinubu emphasised that efforts would be redoubled to ensure that those who troubled the nation, dispatching precious lives and disrupting law and order, were completely removed.

He condoled with the victims of the attacks, the families of the deceased, as well as the government and people of Borno State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that there were four different suicide incidents on Saturday in the Gwoza area of Borno. The locations of the four incidents are areas where the Boko Haram faction led by Ali Ngulde operates.

The group has been suppressed by its breakaway faction, Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP), following the death of its leader, Abubakar Shekau.

The group under the late Shekau had used female members and captives to carry out suicide bombing attacks.

