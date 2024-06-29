Nigeria’s Minister of Education, Tahir Maman, a professor, will on Thursday inaugurate the newly appointed members of the governing council of universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

The Acting Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC) disclosed this in a letter addressed to heads of the federal government-owned institutions on Friday.

The acting spokesperson for the NUC,

Offiong Edoh confirmed the letter to PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday evening.

“Following the approval of Mr President of the reviewed list of Governing Councils of Federal Universities, Polytechnics, and Colleges of Education, I write to inform you that the Honourable Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman, SAN, CON, will inaugurate the newly appointed Chairman and members of the Governing Councils of Federal Universities, Polytechnics, and Colleges of Education,” the letter reads in part.

Reviewed List, postponed inauguration

The institutions have operated without a council since President Bola Tinubu’s sweeping dissolution last June. The development has resulted in industrial unrest at the University of Abuja, where members of the academic union, ASUU, accused the management of taking decisions reserved for a council.

In May, the National Executive Council (NEC) of ASUU declared a two-week ultimatum for the government to reinstate councils whose tenure had yet to elapse and reconstitute those whose tenure had elapsed.

A few days later, the education ministry published a list of approved members of the council for the 111 tertiary institutions. The statement, signed by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Didi Walson-Jack, listed the names of chairpersons and members of governing councils for the 111 tertiary institutions, including universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

However, the education ministry was forced to postpone the councils’ inauguration earlier scheduled for 30 May, after Mr Tinubu directed that the list be reviewed following criticisms by members of the public who said the list did not adhere to the federal character regulations.

The ministry, therefore, released another list two weeks ago.

Inauguration

The inauguration, according to Mr Maiyaki’s letter to heads of the institutions, will be held on 4 July at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

Mr Maiyaki wrote: “The retreat for the newly appointed Governing Councils will take place immediately thereafter

“Due to the size of the Council to be inaugurated (Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education) and limited space at the venue, there is a need to curtail external participation at the event.”

NUC also asked the respective institutions to take responsibility for the travel and accommodation arrangements of their respective councils.

“Vice Chancellors are, therefore, invited to, kindly note that only the Vice Chancellors and Registrars can accompany their Council Members to the inauguration,” the letter added.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

