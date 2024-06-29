The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has condemned the implementation of four national budgets running concurrently, describing it as a recipe for chaos and frivolity.

Both chambers of the National Assembly on Tuesday approved President Bola Tinubu’s request to extend the implementation of the capital component of the 2023 budget and the Supplementary Appropriation Act.

The 2024 budget is also being implemented while the president is expected to transmit this year’s supplementary estimates soon.

Writing on his X handle on Saturday, Mr Obi said it is a flagrant disregard for fiscal responsibility, transparency and accountability.

According to the former Anambra State governor, “All available evidence has confirmed that the Nigerian government is implementing four national budgets concurrently. This is in blatant disregard for fiscal responsibility, transparency, and accountability.

“It is also a recipe for chaos, confusion, and catastrophe.

“This intentional action will lead to frivolous items in the approved budgets competing with essential projects for limited resources, further exacerbating the suffering of the Nigerian people.

“It indicates that the leaders are out of touch with reality and lack the competence to manage our nation’s finances effectively.

“Unfortunately, this deliberate act of fiscal recklessness is being undertaken by elected representatives of the people, thereby betraying one of the cardinal pillars of democracy. Leaders are elected to responsibly manage public resources in an organised way.

“I respectfully appeal and in fact, demand that this situation be reversed immediately in preference for a more responsible and transparent approach to budgeting.

“We must prioritise the needs of the Nigerian people, not the selfish interests of a few.

“This is a call to action for all leaders to desist from actions that will further drive the country into economic chaos.

“Neither the National Assembly nor the executive has any excuse to promote or condone such unconscionable behaviour.

“We seek and insist on a nation governed by leaders who are frugal and responsible in their handling of public resources.

“This is the only way we can build a great nation.”

