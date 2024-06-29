The Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (NWAN) and other stakeholders have called for collaboration among medical practitioners to strengthen healthcare delivery in the country.

The experts made this call on Thursday in Abuja at the association’s Women in Medicine, Health, and Wellness conference themed: “Strengthening Networks for Prompt Diagnosis and Care.”

The event was organised in collaboration with Focus Africa.

The group’s National President, Rosemary Ogu, said the conference is aimed at enhancing collaborations to optimise patient care.

According to Ms Ogu, collaboration and knowledge-sharing are essential for achieving optimal outcomes, adding that by “combining our respective expertise and insights, we can leverage our collective strengths to produce superior results and enhance patient care.”

Speaking on healthcare provision at the grassroots and universal health coverage, the Mandate Secretary of Health and Environmental Service, Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA), Fasawe Adedolapo, noted that health campaigns have been taken to the grassroots, emphasising the importance of prevention over treatment.

She stated that the tireless advocacy and health promotion efforts have yielded positive results, with the FCT community fully embracing the message.

Government efforts

Mrs Adedolapo highlighted some of the efforts made by the government to ensure a better healthcare outcome.

She said: “What we have done is that we have tried to increase our opportunities at capacity training.

“We have a lot of development partners, USAID, DFID, UNICEF, World Bank and we are not only taking medical equipment and instrumentation from them, but we are also taking new ideas, new ways of medical practice, the best approach to prompt diagnosis and early treatments.”

She added that the primary healthcare system in the FCT is notably robust, with an impressive 362 primary healthcare centres serving a population of less than 5 million.

She explained that the FCT health insurance scheme has made significant strides, registering vulnerable individuals and recently extending free coverage to all pregnant women and their babies for the first year of life.

She noted that these initiatives have positively impacted health outcomes, contributing to a reduction in maternal mortality.

According to her, with a strong primary healthcare infrastructure and inclusive insurance coverage, the FCT is poised to achieve improved health outcomes and reduced maternal mortality rates.

Networking for health

Also in her remarks, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Ipalibo Banigo, noted that networking is critical to achieving sustainable and best healthcare outcomes in the country.

Mrs Banigo, the Senator representing Rivers West Senatorial District, emphasised collaboration among healthcare workers, institutions, and communities.

“In our interconnected world, the power of networking cannot be overemphasised. We need to share knowledge, resources, and best practices and ensure no one is left out,” she said.

“We must leverage on strengthening networks to bridge the gaps in accessing healthcare. We cannot leave the communities because they are the grassroots.”

Improving healthcare delivery

President Bola Tinubu in 2023, announced that his administration is prioritising the improvement of Nigeria’s healthcare sector through significant investments and increased funding in the proposed 2024 budget.

Speaking at the launch of the Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative and the signing of the Health Renewal Compact in Abuja, the President reaffirmed his commitment to delivering quality healthcare, a key promise of his “Renewed Hope” agenda.

Mr Tinubu emphasised the crucial role of primary healthcare in developing a robust and integrated healthcare system, and unveiled plans for a comprehensive overhaul of primary healthcare infrastructure, equipment, and workforce development, commencing in 2024.

The initiative aims to enhance the capacity and effectiveness of frontline health workers, ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare services and strengthening the foundation of Nigeria’s healthcare system.

