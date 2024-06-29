The tents accommodating Nigerian pilgrims in Muna, Saudi Arabia, are set to undergo a major expansion and renovation.

The service provider, Ithraa Alkhair Group, has announced a substantial investment of $200 million to enhance the facilities and provide a more comfortable experience for pilgrims.

Chairman of the group, Ahmed Sindi, said at an event hosted by his company to honour the Nigerian Hajj 2024 delegation in Jeddah on Friday that the move is expected to significantly improve the living conditions of Nigerian pilgrims during the Hajj season.

The Muna tent city, a temporary residence for pilgrims during the Hajj, is a crucial stopover for three days before proceeding to Jamarat for the symbolic stoning of the devil ritual.

However, the overcrowding and inadequate facilities in the tents have been a longstanding concern, drawing the attention of several high-ranking Nigerian dignitaries who participated in this year’s Hajj pilgrimage.

The subpar conditions in the tents have been a subject of concern, prompting calls for improvement and upgrading of the facilities to ensure a more comfortable and safe experience for pilgrims.

“We have already set aside the sum of a billion Saudi Riyals, over $200 million, to improve the facilities in Muna and together with our partners, Kidana, we are talking to see how many of the two-level tents we can deploy,” Mr Sindi said.

Speaking about the conduct of the Hajj this year, Mr Sindi said, “as far as we are concerned, we have witnessed and experienced the most successful Hajj in many years so far. Is it the ultimate service? No, but to us, it is the ultimate best effort.”

The Nigerian delegation at the event was led by the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Jalal Arabi.

The event provides a platform for pilgrims to converge and celebrate the success of the Hajj season.

Muna overcrowded camp

Pilgrims, who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES, shared their disappointing experiences while staying in Muna this year. They described the general conditions of the place as unpleasant.

“I wasn’t sure human beings could live in that manner. The arrangement at the camp was not conducive at all,” Hakimi Mamman, a Nigerian pilgrim, said,

He said there were situations when 200 people slept crammed in a small place. “So risky. This is quite a good time to fix that,” he said

Another Nigerian pilgrim, Khadija Sani, who spoke to our reporter in Makka, said, “Yes, I was scared when I saw my accommodation in Muna. It was not a pleasant one. But we were here for just Ibadah. It is over now. Those who are supposed to fix that place should do that.”

However, some pilgrims praised the swift action Ithraa Alkhair took to address the challenging situation in Muna and transform it into a more comfortable and enjoyable living space for future pilgrims.

This development came after Niger State Governor Umar Bago publicly expressed his disappointment and frustrations with the deplorable conditions at the Muna camp.

Mr Bago also advocated for decentralising the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), proposing that state governments take on more responsibility for managing certain aspects of their pilgrims’ experiences.”

Despite their difficulties at Mua, many Nigerian pilgrims hailed NAHCON for regularly providing them with food throughout the three days stay at the tents,

