No fewer than 14 persons died in an auto crash at Imawa town along the Zaria-Kano highway in Kura Local Government Area of Kano State.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Ibrahim Abdullahi, confirmed the accident to journalists on Friday in Kano.

He said that the accident occurred when a truck with registration number MKA 537 XN lost control and collided with pedestrians who had just concluded Friday prayers and killed 14 of them.

Mr Abdullahi said, “We received a distress call at about 01:50 p.m. on June 28, 2024, On receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicle to the scene of the accident.

“The FRSC is committed to road safety and urges all road users to adhere strictly to traffic regulations to prevent such avoidable tragedies.”

The sector commander extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and assured the public that efforts were ongoing to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the crash.

(NAN)

