The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has described state governors’ desire to determine their state’s minimum wage as divisive and capable of deepening poverty in the country.

It said the notion was dictatorial and undermined the essence and model of creating a national minimum wage in Nigeria.

It urged President Bola Tinubu, who had promised the workers a living wage, not to allow himself to be blackmailed or boxed into a corner by the “unpatriotic governors.”

NLC’s Head of Information and Public Affairs, Benson Upah, stated this on Friday in a statement titled, ‘Governors cannot dictate what to pay!’

He noted that the concept of a national minimum wage was not arbitrary, as it represented a national wage floor, a baseline below which no worker should be paid.

He said the threshold was a collective agreement that ensures a minimum standard of living for every worker by law.

Mr Upah noted that the governors’ demand to unilaterally determine the minimum wage in their respective states negates the principle of a minimum wage and threatens the welfare of workers as well as the national economy.

He said the stance of many governors to determine their state’s minimum wage would deepen poverty and cause varying dimensions of insecurity.

He contended that the fate of Nigerian workers could not be left solely in the hands of employers, whether public or private.

The spokesperson of the NLC further observed that what the governors were asking for was akin to allowing numerous companies and organisations in Nigeria to pay workers whatever they like.

According to him, while these companies may not pay the same salaries, they must adhere to the national wage floor, and the same should apply to state governors.

He urged the federal government to stop dithering on the issue of the national minimum wage.

Mr Upah urged the governors to abandon any inclination toward dictatorial practices as the process of fixing a minimum wage remains a tripartite one involving the government, workers and private employers. He called for policies and actions driven by equity and fairness.

“Ensuring a fair minimum wage is not only a matter of economic justice but also a fundamental aspect of maintaining social stability and national cohesion. Nigerian workers should not be reduced to beggars.

“It is unfortunate that workers’ salaries are often seen as charity rather than the hard-earned income of hardworking Nigerians. It is equally painful that some of these governors fail to realise that workers’ salaries substantially drive the economy. Not surprisingly, they prioritise their greed over the needs of ordinary citizens.

“We are deeply concerned by this blatant display of ignorance regarding the global best practices for a national minimum wage by some of these Governors. It is evident that despite their frequent travels abroad, they have deliberately chosen not to educate themselves on fundamental global issues crucial to successful governance. This level of self-imposed ignorance on basic industrial relations matters illustrates why our nation is poorly governed, resulting in the unacceptable suffering of Nigerians,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that state governors from the southern part of Nigeria, under the aegis of the Southern Governors’ Forum, called for the consideration of the cost of living and ability of each state to pay in reaching an agreement on the new minimum wage.

In a communique issued at the end of their recent meeting in Abeokuta, the governors advocated that each state be allowed to negotiate the new wage with the labour unions.

