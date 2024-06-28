Vice President Kashim Shettima has said a business environment that fosters innovation, creativity, and productivity must be built on the pillars of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 8-point agenda.

He implored members of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) as well as Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to be driven by the dreams of all Nigerians aspiring to grow their businesses and looking up to the government for direction towards a future of prosperity.

Mr Shettima gave the charge during the PEBEC Town Hall meeting held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting followed the successful completion of the 90-day Regulatory Reform Accelerator Action Plan.

The VP noted that no matter the depth of the reforms introduced, government will fail to achieve its goals unless MDAs function at their best and align seamlessly with the agenda of the Tinubu administration.

He described the PEBEC town hall meeting as a rescue mission for a country that has saddled its citizens with “the critical role of creating an environment where every idea can germinate into an enduring business.”

“Our success is not merely a matter of policy but is measured by its impact, from the small-time trader in Kafanchan to the large corporation on Lagos Island. Today, I feel the pulse of our collective desire to make this objective a reality,” the VP added.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

He urged all stakeholders, especially the MDAs, to build on the gains of the past 120 days with a sense of urgency and purpose, as they reflect on the measurable outcomes of the Regulatory Reform Accelerator.

Imploring them to continue to improve Nigeria’s business environment through timely feedback, rigorous monitoring, and shared responsibility, the vice president said, “We are the vehicles of the promises made by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

“The Regulatory Reform Accelerator is an avenue to inject life into our economy and renew the hope of our nation. The quality of your ideas and the intensity of your energy today are the very sparks we need to stay on track and to always remind ourselves of the burden of expectations upon us.

“We must align with the vision of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and ensure that our pursuit of a business environment that fosters innovation, creativity, and productivity is built upon the pillars of the 8-point agenda. Today, we stand on a robust foundation, recognising that achieving PEBEC’s mandate directly contributes to our shared economic prosperity as a nation.”

VP Shettima announced that PEBEC’s public sector reforms have achieved a collective score of over 80 per cent at the beginning of the 90-Day Regulatory Reform Accelerator, adding that “despite a slow start, the collective commitment and actions of every minister, head of agency, Reform Champion, and BFA Committee Member have significantly increased reform implementation during the 30-Day extension.”

He described PEBEC as an enabler for the MDAs in government whose role requires a unified and collaborative effort across the councils and MDAs.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, the long-term success of PEBEC hinges on our ability to institutionalise reform capabilities, foster deep collaboration across government, and maintain a commitment to continuous improvements.

“These reforms must become ingrained in the fabric of our public institutions. By doing so, we pave the way for sustained progress and lasting impact that will outlive us all, creating a better Nigeria for our children and their children afterward,” the vice president further noted.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Ibrahim Hadejia, said key aspects of the PEBEC initiatives such as the New PEBEC Business Champions, 90-Day Regulatory Reform Accelerator (RRA), and legislative & judicial reforms are being deployed and implemented across MDAs.

He expressed confidence that the outcome of the town hall meeting will contribute significantly to the overall efforts aimed at improving the business environment in the country.

On her part, the Special Adviser to the President PEBEC and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, while responding to questions posed by some participants in the meeting, said the Tinubu administration has demonstrated a strong commitment to ensuring steady improvements in the country’s business environment.

She attributed the progress made so far in the reform process largely to the personal commitment, unwavering support and overall leadership of Vice President Shettima, even as she identified his approval for a 30-day extension of Regulatory Reform Accelerator as a milestone in the reform efforts.

Mrs Oduwole underscored the significance of the town hall in the overall reform process, noting that the feedback would be key to strengthening and making the different initiatives and programmes undertaken by PEBEC more effective.

Present at the event were Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya; Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola; Minister of Budget & Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu; Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijanni, and Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari.

Stanley Nkwocha

Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications

(Office of The Vice President)

28th June, 2024

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

