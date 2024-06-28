President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of eight new Federal Permanent Secretaries to fill in existing and impending vacancies of some states and geo-political zones in the top administrative cadre of the Civil Service of the Federation.
The new Federal Permanent Secretaries appointed after a diligent selection process by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation are:
(1) Dr. Emanso Umobong Okop – Akwa-Ibom
(2) Obi Emeka Vitalis – Anambra
|
(3) Mahmood Fatima Sugra Tabi’a – Bauchi
(4) Danjuma Mohammed Sanusi – Jigawa
(5) Olusanya Olubunmi – Ondo
(6) Dr. Keshinro Maryam Ismaila – Zamfara
(7) Akujobi Chinyere Ijeoma (South-East)
(8) Isokpunwu Christopher Osaruwanmwen (South-South)
The President anticipates that the new Federal Permanent Secretaries will exercise absolute dedication, diligence, and fidelity to the nation in the discharge of their functions and ensure optimum service delivery to the Nigerian people.
Chief Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
June 28, 2024
