President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of eight new Federal Permanent Secretaries to fill in existing and impending vacancies of some states and geo-political zones in the top administrative cadre of the Civil Service of the Federation.

The new Federal Permanent Secretaries appointed after a diligent selection process by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation are:

(1) Dr. Emanso Umobong Okop – Akwa-Ibom

(2) Obi Emeka Vitalis – Anambra

(3) Mahmood Fatima Sugra Tabi’a – Bauchi

(4) Danjuma Mohammed Sanusi – Jigawa

(5) Olusanya Olubunmi – Ondo

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

(6) Dr. Keshinro Maryam Ismaila – Zamfara

(7) Akujobi Chinyere Ijeoma (South-East)

(8) Isokpunwu Christopher Osaruwanmwen (South-South)

The President anticipates that the new Federal Permanent Secretaries will exercise absolute dedication, diligence, and fidelity to the nation in the discharge of their functions and ensure optimum service delivery to the Nigerian people.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

June 28, 2024

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

