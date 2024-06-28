Three Boko Haram terrorists have surrendered to troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in the ongoing “Operation Lake Sanity II.”
The MNJTF Chief Military Public Information Officer, Ndjamena Chad, Abubakar Abdullahi, made this known in a statement released in Maiduguri.
“In Cameroon’s Sector I, two terrorist fighters surrendered to the troops at Wulgo.
“They have been identified as Rawagana Mustapha, 18, and Mustapha Ali, 20.
“Similarly, Sector III in Nigeria reported the surrender of one terrorist fighter, Ibrahim Malam, 28, to the 403 Amphibious Brigade in Baga.
“Preliminary investigations revealed that Malam had been a Boko Haram fighter living in Kwaleram, south of Lake Chad, for six years,” he said.
“As Operation Lake Sanity II progresses, MNJTF urges other terrorists to surrender and lay down their arms for lasting peace and prosperity in the region.”
