The Karu modern market in Abuja was on Thursday night gutted by fire.

A viral video on social media indicated that the fire, which began at about 8 p.m., consumed goods and properties worth millions of naira.

However, the cause of inferno has yet to be ascertained but the police said it is under control.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, operatives had been deployed to the scene.

She said the police would work with firefighters to contain the fire and prevent hoodlums from looting the market.

“In response to the fire outbreak at popular Karu market in Abuja, at about 8 p.m., the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, swiftly mobilised police patrol teams from Karu, Nyanya, and Jikwoyi police divisions alongside operatives of the Federal Fire Service to the scene to extinguish the fire, forestall any intended attempt to loot the shops therein and to protect other valuables from being engulfed.

“Further development will be communicated in due course,” the statement said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

