The police in Enugu State, South-east Nigeria, have begun an investigation into the killing of a resident allegedly by a police officer in the state.

The unidentified officer, PREMIUM TIMES learnt, was said to have shot dead the victim on Sunday night along Echara Road in Nsukka Local Government Area of the state.

The officer serves at Nsukka Urban Police Divisional Headquarters.

The victim has been identified as Chinedu Edeh.

How it happened

Sources said a team of plain-clothed officers had gone to hang out at a recreation centre in the area.

One of the officers reportedly began to dance with a woman, suspected to be a commercial sex worker at the centre.

The woman, it was gathered, later accused the officer of fondling her breasts while they were dancing, resulting in an altercation.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The woman subsequently reported the officer to the manager of the centre, who also engaged the officer in a heated argument, leading to a fight between them.

Some of the other police operatives rose to separate the duo.

In the ensuing scuffle, one of the officers reportedly pulled out an AK-47 rifle from their vehicle and shot sporadically, probably to disperse the crowd that had gathered during the incident.

However, a stray bullet hit the victim, who was playing snooker at a corner of the centre at the time of the incident.

The incident resulted in a violent protest by angry youths in the area.

Investigation

In a statement on Thursday, the police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Kanayo Uzuegbu, has ordered an investigation into the killing of the resident.

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said Mr Uzuegbu ordered the deputy commissioner of police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department to conduct an investigation into the incident.

He said the commissioner also asked the deputy commissioner to ensure that the officer and any other person found culpable in the killing were prosecuted.

Mr Ndukwe said the body of the victim had been deposited in a morgue.

The spokesperson said Mr Uzuegbu has condoled with the family of the deceased.

He said the commissioner urged residents of the area to maintain calm and assured that necessary police actions will be taken to ensure justice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

