The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says the troops of the armed forces have neutralised 2,245 terrorists, apprehended 3,682 terrorists and criminal elements and rescued 1,993 kidnapped hostages between April and June.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, a major general, made this known while briefing journalists on the operations of the military in the second quarter on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Buba said the troops recovered 2,783 weapons and 64,547 ammunition and denied the oil thieves an estimated sum of over N10 billion during the period.

He said the arms and ammunition recovered included 1,169 AK47 rifles, 36,273 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 14,764 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 713 assorted arms and 9,850 assorted ammo.

Others, according to him, are 9.2 million litres of stolen crude oil, 2.8 million litres of illegally refined AGO, 29,900 litres of DPK and 31,380 litres of PMS, amongst other items.

In the North-east, Mr Buba said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai conducted operations deep in terrorist enclaves in Sambisa Forest and the Tumbuns of the Lake Chad Region targeted at terrorist commanders and leaders’ strongholds.

He said the operations denied terrorists the ability to carry out major offensive as well as diminished their offensive capability, saying the terrorists were limited to low-level skirmishes and attacks, mostly on soft targets.

According to him, troops neutralised 857 terrorists, arrested 913 suspects and rescued 594 kidnapped hostages during the second quarter of the year.

“Additionally, troops recorded a total of 4,582 surrendered BH/ISWAP terrorists combatants and their families.

“Troops dismantled the terrorist military capabilities by recovering 559 AK47 rifles, 151 fabricated rifles, 181 dane guns, 157 assorted arms, 13,493 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 5,409 rounds of 7.62mm NATO and 4,921 assorted ammunition.

“The air component of Operation Hadin Kai in the second quarter of the year conducted air interdictions to terrorist enclaves at Mandara mountain, Maradun, Southern Tumbun Fulani and several other locations in the NE.

“Several terrorist enclaves and hideouts were destroyed, killing terrorist leaders, commanders and foot soldiers as well as destroying their logistics dumps,” he added.

In the North-central, Mr Buba said the troops of Operation Safe Haven neutralised 130 terrorists, arrested 544 suspects and rescued 277 kidnapped hostages.

He added that the troops also recovered 39 AK47 rifles, 37 fabricated guns, 126 assorted arms, 3,852 rounds of 7.62mm special, 827 rounds of 7.62mm NATO and 499 assorted ammunition.

Under Operation Whirl Stroke, he said the troops, with the support of sister services, had emplaced measures to minimise communal clashes and optimised operations against terrorist and their cohorts.

Mr Buba said the troops neutralised 138 terrorists, arrested 377 suspects and rescued 204 kidnapped hostages as well as recovered 63 AK47 rifles, 110 assorted arms, 3,563 rounds of 7.62mm special, 1,524 rounds of 7.62mm NATO and 649 assorted ammunition.

In the North-west, he said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralised 764 terrorists, arrested 673 suspects and rescued 592 kidnapped hostages.

According to him, troops recovered 420 AK47 rifles, 126 fabricated guns, 174 assorted arms, 9,893 rounds of 7.62mm special, 4,678 rounds of 7.62mm NATO and 1,239 assorted ammunition.

He said the air company conducted air interdiction to terrorist enclaves/camps in Kankara, Zurmi, Danmusa, Maradun and Gusau, as well as other areas within Katsina and Zamfara States.

According to him, several terrorist leaders and commanders were wiped off the battlefield via air interdictions conducted.

Under Operation Whirl Punch, the defence spokesperson said the troops neutralised 170 terrorists, arrested 366 suspects and rescued 178 kidnapped hostages in the last three months.

He added that the troops recovered 60 AK47 rifles, 88 assorted arms, 2,016 rounds of 7.62mm special, 924 rounds of 7.62mm NATO and 88 assorted ammunition.

According to him, the air component conducted air strikes on terrorist enclaves at Mariga, Kabago, Alawa Forest, Kwaki forest, East Getamiya, Katarma, Chikun, Kuduru, Giwa and several other area in which terrorists hibernate within in Niger and Kaduna States.

In the South-south, Mr Buba said the troops of Operation Delta Safe, neutralised 14 violent extremists and arrested 455 persons involved in crude oil theft.

He said the troops also recovered 9.2 million litres of stolen crude oil, 2.8 million litres of AGO, 29,900 litres of DPK and 31,380 litres of PMS, as well as recovered 2,752 assorted weapons.

According to him, troops also discovered and destroyed 243 wooden boats, 2,752 assorted ammunition and 543 illegal refining sites within the quarter.

In the South-east, Mr Buba said the troops of Operation UDO KA conducted rigorous clearance operations across the theatre to frustrate the activities of the IPOB/ESN group and maintain peace in the region.

According to him, troops neutralised 180 terrorists, arrested 354 suspects and rescued 149 kidnap hosta149 kidnappedops also recovered 28 AK47 rifles, 44 pump action guns, 3,456 rounds of 7.62mm special, 1,402 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 801 live cartridges and 324 assorted ammunition,” he said.

