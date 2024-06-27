President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to screen and confirm Hashimu Argungu, a retired police officer, as the chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).
The president’s request was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during the plenary on Thursday.
Mr Argungu, a retired deputy inspector general of police was appointed as the chairperson of the PSC earlier this month alongside Onyemuche Nnamani as secretary and Taiwo Lakanu, also a retired deputy inspector general of police, as a member of the commission.
If confirmed, Mr Argungu will replace Solomon Arase, who was sacked by President Tinubu.
The trio were directed to manage the affairs of the commission pending their confirmation by the Senate.
Mr Akpabio, thereafter referred the letter to the Senate Committee on Police for further legislative action and directed it to report back after one week.
FCCPC nominations
President Tinubu, in a separate letter, also requested the confirmation of Olatunji Bello as the Chief Executive Officer/Executive Vice Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).
Mr Bello’s nomination was referred to the Senate Committee for Trade and Investment.
The appointee served as commissioner in Tinubu’s government in Lagos.
