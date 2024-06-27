President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to screen and confirm Hashimu Argungu, a retired police officer, as the chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The president’s request was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during the plenary on Thursday.

Mr Argungu, a retired deputy inspector general of police was appointed as the chairperson of the PSC earlier this month alongside Onyemuche Nnamani as secretary and Taiwo Lakanu, also a retired deputy inspector general of police, as a member of the commission.

If confirmed, Mr Argungu will replace Solomon Arase, who was sacked by President Tinubu.

The trio were directed to manage the affairs of the commission pending their confirmation by the Senate.

Mr Akpabio, thereafter referred the letter to the Senate Committee on Police for further legislative action and directed it to report back after one week.

FCCPC nominations

President Tinubu, in a separate letter, also requested the confirmation of Olatunji Bello as the Chief Executive Officer/Executive Vice Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Mr Bello’s nomination was referred to the Senate Committee for Trade and Investment.

The appointee served as commissioner in Tinubu’s government in Lagos.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

