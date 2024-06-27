The police have arrested 985 phone snatchers, 73 armed robbery and 70 kidnap suspects in Kaduna State in the last two months.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Ali Dabigi, made the disclosure at a news briefing on Thursday in Kaduna.

Mr Dabigi thanked individuals and institutions whose support had been instrumental to the achievements recorded in the last two months.

“In the last two months, 985 suspected phone snatchers, 73 armed robbery suspects and 70 kidnap suspects were arrested, while nine bandits were neutralised.

“Five AK 47 rifles; seven locally-made arms; 1,817 rounds of live ammunition; and eight vehicles of different brands were recovered, while eight suspects were arrested in connection with car-theft.

“Seven motorcycles of different brands; one tricycle, and 29 rustled cattle were also recovered, while one suspected railway vandal was arrested.

“These achievements are part of the testament to the hard work and dedication of the officers and men of the police command in Kaduna.

“We remain committed to serving and protecting the people of Kaduna state with integrity and professionalism,” he said.

According to him, the persistent support, guidance and leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has been pivotal in steering the command towards greater efficiency and effectiveness.

The police chief also sought the continued support and commitment of the Kaduna State Government to enhance the security of the state.

“Their collaboration with the police has been key to our efforts to maintain peace and order.

“Our achievements would not have been possible without the cooperation of our sister security agencies and their dedication and teamwork have been crucial in our joint operations and successes.

Some of the suspects paraded by the police on Thursday.

“I also appreciate the media support and patriotism in the fight against crime which has helped to provide safety and protect the dignity of the law-abiding people of Kaduna State,” Mr Dabigi said.

(NAN)

