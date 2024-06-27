President Bola Tinubu’s request to extend the 2023 capital component of the 2023 Appropriation Act and the Supplementary Appropriation Act until 31 December on Thursday polarized the House of Representatives along party lines, as opposition lawmakers opposed the proposal.

President Tinubu seeks the extension of the two budgets until 31 December to allow for a full implementation of the law.

However, the opposition to the president’s request forced the lawmakers into an executive session amid loud booing from members of the opposition parties.

The lawmakers are currently in the executive session that ensued after Speaker Abbas Tajudeen became unable to restore order to the chamber.

Inherited budgets

President Tinubu inherited the N21.8 trillion budget from his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

However, the capital component of the budget suffered during the transition period, as many of the projects in the 2023 budget were not funded while the new administration settled in.

Mr Tinubu also inherited the N819 billion 2022 Supplementary Budget from the last administration.

In July 2023, the president sent an amendment to the National Assembly to amend the N819 billion budget.

The amendment included a N70 billion package for the National Assembly and N500 billion for palliatives and other capital expenditures to cushion the effect of the recent fuel subsidy removal policy.

In October 2023, Mr Tinubu sent a N2.17 trillion 2023 supplementary budget to the National Assembly for approval. According to the president, the majority of the items in the budget were for tackling insecurity.

However, a review of the budget by PREMIUM TIMES showed some frivolous items.

For instance, there was N28 billion for the purchase of luxury cars for the president and the first lady and the renovation of the president’s residence, among other allocations for the State House.

There was also the controversial N5 billion for the presidential yacht.

Meanwhile, a large portion of the N2.17 trillion was allocated to the security sector.

Previous amendments

The Acts were first extended on 31 December 2023 for a period of three months.Their lifespans were extended to 30 March 2024.

The extensions were a sequel to a request by President Tinubu via a letter to the two chambers of the National Assembly.

Shortly before the expiry date, President Tinubu made another request for the extension of the two budgets until 30 June 2024. The lawmakers speedily okayed the request.

In the House, the bills went through the three stages of bill passage on the same day.

