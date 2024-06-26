Davido and Chioma’s wedding in Lagos on Tuesday has undoubtedly sparked a lot of online and offline buzz.

This highly anticipated, star-studded event drew dignitaries from all walks of life, including former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, several governors, and numerous celebrities.

The wedding has ignited numerous comments and debates on social media, with Joe Igbokwe, a prominent APC member, giving the Igbos a food for thought.

Mr Igbokwe has blamed the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Eastern Security Network (ESN), and other armed groups for the decision to hold the wedding in Lagos instead of Chioma’s hometown in Imo State, expressing concerns about the chosen location.

The APC’s chieftain’s comments come in the wake of concerns raised by celebrity barman Cubana Chief Priest about the decline of traditional events in Southeastern Nigeria due to insecurity.

In a Facebook post, Mr Igbokwe wrote, “As beautiful and colorful CHIVIDO’s wedding is, I regret the obvious and painful truth that the event did take place in the SouthEast. Thank you IPOB, ESN And KGM (known as Gunmen).”

Mr Igbokwe expressed his disappointment that the wedding did not take place in the South-east, urging the Igbo people to reflect on the situation and work towards restoring peace in their homeland.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

He wrote, “Anybody who has Igbo blood running in him or her knows that there are known Gunmen in the SE and they are Igbo, our brothers and sisters. There are also ESN and IPOB. They have used their hands to crush Igbo land, our people, our businesses.”

He emphasised that anyone with Igbo heritage should reflect on the significance of the wedding’s location.

Concerns

Mr Igbokwe said the Adeleke family from Osun State felt it was unsafe to conduct the traditional marriage ceremony in the South-east.

He highlighted that the presence of armed groups, including IPOB and ESN, has created an environment of fear in the region.

Mr Igbokwe, an appointee of the Lagos State governor in 2019, is known for his fervent pro-Lagos stance over his South-east region, where he hails from.

The Anambra State-born politician recently criticised Aisha Yesufu, for disrespecting the new national anthem at an event in Lagos.

Ms Yesufu, known for her activism, refused to sing the national anthem “Nigeria we hail thee” at an event, opting to sit down while others stood up to honor the anthem.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

