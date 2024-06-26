The Ekiti State Police Command on Wednesday paraded three suspects who are allegedly responsible for the recent killings in Ado-Ekiti. It said three other suspects are currently at large.

According to the police, the suspects, including one Aluko Olamide a.k.a Sanda, Atewogboye Olumide and Salawudeen Lookman, were arrested at various locations in Ado Ekiti after the men of Rapid Response Squad activated a full-scale manhunt to arrest the perpetrators of the killings.

The three suspects are said to be members of rival cult groups, especially the Aiye.

Recall that gunmen on Okada had last week shot a Point of Sale (POS) agent, popularly called Alfa, along the Teaching Hospital area of Ado Ekiti, just as a middle-aged man identified as Samuel Omoyajowo was allegedly shot dead around Okesa Roundabout near Governor’s office in Ado Ekiti. The same fate also befell a wheelbarrow pusher inside Bisi Market. All killings occurred in quick succession.

Parading the suspects at the State Police Command, the police spokesperson, Sunday Abutu, a deputy superintendent of police, said, “The suspects confessed that they, alongside other fleeing members of their gang, identified as Atewogboye Ibrahim a.k.a Apeleko, Lati Olorifunfun and one nicknamed Tornado, were responsible for the killing of one Omoyajowo Olanipekun at Okesa Junction, Ado-Ekiti on 18 June 2024, the killing of one Ibrahim Taofeek Ayinde at opposite Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado-Ekiti, and the killing of one Abdullahi Dogon-Daji inside Bisi Market, Ado-Ekiti, on 20 June.

“They equally confessed to the attacking and killing of one Abdullahi Abubakar on 19 June during the process of robbing him of his motorcycle. The gang equally shot one Olakunle Rasak at Ori Apata, along Adebayo area, Ado-Ekiti, who is presently receiving treatment in the hospital.

“The suspects confessed further that the killing of Abdullahi Dogon-Daji inside Bisi Market was a mistake as they actually targeted a rival cult member who was standing beside the victim. According to them, the attack was to revenge the killing of one Okunola Dami, a.k.a Dami Richie, who was their member that was shot dead on 27 June 2024 around Dalimore area, beside Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, Ado-Ekiti, by members of a rival secret cult group,” he said.

Relatedly, Mr Abutu said that the RRS operatives, through credible information, also arrested one Omotuyi Temitope, a.k.a Tope Jinadu Small, a jailbreak mastermind inside Alex Grace Hotel, Ado-Ekiti.

According to him, the suspect, alongside four others, had earlier in 2012 been arrested for the offence of conspiracy and armed robbery, adding that they were charged to court and remanded in the Correctional Centre, Ado-Ekiti.

“While in the Correctional Centre, the suspect and one Jimoh Sadiku colluded with their gang members outside the Correctional Centre and broke the Correctional Centre gate, which resulted in the escape of 220 inmates.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect thereafter fled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he was involved in a murder case, arrested, imprisoned for six years and later repatriated to Nigeria. Investigation revealed that the suspect, alongside other members of his gang, currently at large, have robbed many innocent citizens within Ado-Ekiti,” Mr Abutu further said.

