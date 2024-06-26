The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has described the book by the Senior Vice Chairman/Editor-in-Chief of the Leadership Media Group, Azu Ishiekwene, as a classic that can help bridge the gap between practice and media entrepreneurship.

Mr Idris spoke on Wednesday at the launch of the book, “Writing for Media and Monetising It”, published by Premium Times Books, the publishing arm of the PREMIUM TIMES Group.

The 280-page book, comprising 15 chapters and informative epilogues, chronicles various levels of disruption that have impacted media practice, particularly in how they can enhance the livelihoods of practitioners.

Speaking on the book, Mr Idris commended the author for presenting a work that will assist journalists and media practitioners during this transitional period for media.

He said the book is highly recommended to journalists and aspiring journalists.

“I would like to thank Azu and his publishers, Premium Times Books, for the honour. I will start by highlighting two significant things Azu has accomplished with regard to this book.

“First is the very act of writing the book, taking the time to pen something that is destined to become an industry classic. A very valuable book that, as I have previously noted, seeks to close the critical gap between practice and entrepreneurship in the media industry. Also, a book that will benefit a very wide range of readers, young and old, freelance or full-time.

“The second significant thing Azu has done is assembling, for the launch of the book, this stellar gathering of Nigerian media’s Who’s Who: veterans, publishers, media entrepreneurs, editors, academics, as well as the next generation,” he said.

Our journey in book publishing— PREMIUM TIMES’s COO

In his remarks, the Chief Operating Officer of PREMIUM TIMES Group, Musikilu Mojeed, gave a historical overview of the publishing exploits of Premium Times Books and the work put into the latest book by Mr Ishiekwene.

Mr Mojeed, an acclaimed author, explained that publishing well-written books is consistent with his organisation’s vision, which includes “keeping citizens and friends of Nigeria well-informed”.

He added that his organisation is not shy of publishing hard-hitting books that many may shy away from.

“Our very first book, Naija No Dey Carry Last, by the late distinguished Professor Pius Adesanmi, satisfied the three mission items and set the tone for future books. May Prof Adesanmi’s soul continue to rest in perfect peace.

“So far, each title we have published taps into critical national debates and brings fresh perspectives on subjects of nationwide concern. From Quranic Schools in Northern Nigeria – which focused on the Almajirai problem – through the Boko Haram Trilogy to Cyber Politics by Dr Omoniyi Ibietan, Premium Times Books has not shied away from the heavy-hitting topics dominating national conversations.

“Each title in The Boko Haram Trilogy – Sects & Social Disorder, Creed & Grievance and Overcoming Boko Haram – has been individually and respectively praised for providing a unique insight into Muslim-Muslim conflict, Muslim-Christian conflict and the cross-border dimension of the insurgency in northern Nigeria. Together, they are renowned for their magisterial dissection of the sectarian religious crises in Nigeria, on account of which they are widely recommended for policymakers and other change agents,” Mr Mojeed said.

He added: “We later took on the challenge of producing the Nigerian edition of The Sokoto Caliphate because the book touches on debates about Nigerian nationhood and constitutional review. After that, we published The Letterman: Inside the Secret Letters of former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, which was well received, widely praised and described as a classic by many.”

Speaking further on the trajectory of the publishing company, Mr Mojeed said his company is looking to bring back old classic books to bookshelves.

“At Premium Times Books, we look forward to continuing to publish books that will deepen knowledge about important aspects of our lives. We are also interested in getting a number of disappearing classics back to libraries and bookshelves across our country and beyond,” he said.

The launch was attended by media experts, government officials, and members of the organised business community.

