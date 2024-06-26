The National Coordinator of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Musa Saidu, has alleged that illegal oil bunkering is thriving in the Niger Delta region because security agencies are involved.

He said this on Wednesday during an interview on Arise TV, monitored by PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Saidu said that although the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has adopted measures to stop oil theft, its efforts are being jeopardised by the activities of the security agencies, which release vessels arrested.

“NNPC Is doing its best to stop bunkering, but security agencies are not helping. Oil theft cannot occur without the connivance of security agencies. When illegal vessels are arrested, security agencies release them,” he said.

The IPMAN coordinator said that despite the association’s reports submitted to the government, the security agencies have refused to act.

According to him, the reports contained names of people involved in the illegal bunkering.

“There is no report, no report, no other identification of areas where this thing is going on or those that are involved even in person that have not been given to the government,” he said.

Mr Saidu narrated how an army major released an arrested vessel loading oil in a creek after taking orders from his superior.

“The idea involved is – when we identify where this is going on….. Let me give you an example. We identified a vessel loading in one of the Creeks rivers. We followed that vessel. We went down and arrested the vessel. You know, they alerted, you know, the GOC at that time. ‘Look, we have arrested a vessel.’ A major was assigned to look at the vessel, but later, the vessel was released.

“And when the vessel was released, I did not stop there. I went to the man and confronted him. ‘You cannot release this vessel.’ We are not paid by anybody how we march surveillance under the rain and everything to arrest this vessel.

“You know, as soldiers now, how they reacted…. we didn’t stop there. We wrote to the chief of defence staff that we could not waste this time, and this effort took this risk, and this vessel was released. Nothing happened. You know, the report I heard at that time from the defence minister was that they forgave the man. That was Danladi. You know, when I’m talking, I mention names.

“So what I’m saying is that NNPC has tried all it can to stop this oil theft, but nothing they can do. They don’t hold guns. They have arranged meetings between us and the security agencies to the higher hierarchy of security agencies.

“But as soon as you meet with them, and when we meet them, we bring results. Those who are involved do not listen. You know, even those that used to use gunboats and escorts as this vessel. We got their names, everything, all the names. And they don’t do anything. Yes, then they won’t do anything,” he said.

Mr Saidu restated that the government is helpless in stopping oil theft because the security agencies and the “big man” keep frustrating those efforts.

He said, “So what I am saying is that, you know, the government is helpless because the president will not go to the waterfront or the sea and fight bunkering.”

Military denies allegation

The Nigerian Army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, did not answer our calls or text messages asking him for a reaction.

However, the Nigerian Air Force spokesperson, Edward Gabkwet, also said such an allegation should come with evidence.

“Merely alleging that security agencies are plotting isn’t just enough. The onus is on the accuser to prove. Except such proofs are provided, such blanket accusations should be discouraged.

“For the NAF, our air operations, which are carried out alongside other security agencies, have proven to be successful considering what air power brings to bear in modern-day air operations,” Mr Gabwet told PREMIUM TIMES on the phone.

Also, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) spokesperson, Afolabi Babawale, said it is unfair to say security agencies are involved in oil theft.

He said his organisation has records and evidence to show that arrests are made and persons arrested are not released but charged to court.

“For the past one or two months, we have successfully arrested 15 to 20 people and even burnt some vessels so that they won’t be able to go back. We don’t stop by arresting alone; we also ensure they are charged in court.

“We have it in records, pictures and videos. I can even send you pictures and videos as proof of this because saying the security agencies are conniving is unfair,” Mr Babawale said.

Previous allegation

Last year, a Niger Delta activist, Asari Dokubo, alleged that some military personnel were responsible for oil theft in the region.

Mr Dokubo, who made the allegation while speaking with the State House correspondents after meeting with President Bola Tinubu, said the military personnel intimidate the civil defence, who are by law expected to protect installations and tap directly from the oil head.

Reacting to the allegation, the military challenged the activist to produce names of its personnel involved in oil theft.

Oil theft has negatively impacted the country’s economy.

In November 2023, the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) told the House of Representatives that the sum of N16.25 trillion had been lost to unabated crude oil theft based on data collated and signed off by the operators in the industry.

It said the losses occurred between 2010 and 2020.

