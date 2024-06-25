Police allegedly fired live ammunition at anti-government protesters in Kenya’s capital on Tuesday, as thousands of people continued protests against proposed tax hikes in the East African nation.

At least five people were shot dead during Tuesday’s clashes between police and protesters in Nairobi, according to Amnesty International. Another 31 people were injured, the organisation said, adding that at least 52 protesters have been arrested.

Hundreds of protesters entered Kenya’s parliament, setting part of the building ablaze.

Images and videos circulating online purportedly show several protesters with bullet wounds in the Kenyan capital.

For several days, Kenyans have been demonstrating against a new finance bill that introduces unpopular tax proposals that have drawn a lot of anger across the nation.

The controversial bill, which has provisions that are seen as imposing extra burdens on ordinary citizens and businesses, has sparked a huge outcry from a public already weighed down by the high cost of living.

BBC reports that the government has dropped some of the bill’s contentious proposals, but this has done little to assuage public anger. Many now want the entire bill scrapped.

While protesters initially focused on the finance bill, their demands have broadened to demand President William Ruto’s resignation.

Mr Ruto will address a press briefing on Tuesday evening, the presidency said, in what will be his first public comments on Tuesday’s events in Kenya.

The protests, according to multiple media reports, have spread across the country to Nakuru, Mombasa, Eldoret and other urban areas. Kenya is deep in debt and the government says it needs to raise taxes. But many Kenyans say they can’t afford the proposed increases in prices of imported staples like eggs, onions, and cooking oil.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission posted a video on the social media platform X showing police shooting at protesters as they marched near Nairobi City Hall. The watchdog body said its staff witnessed at least one protester die from the gunshots.

“We strongly condemn the police killing,” the Kenya Human Rights Commission wrote in a post on X. “Such actions are unacceptable and constitute a grave violation of human rights. Justice and accountability are imperative. We will vigorously push for police accountability.”

What were some of the original plans that sparked anger?

Taxes on basic items on the Finance Bill

Some of the controversial provisions initially put forward included a plan to introduce a 16 per cent sales tax on bread and a 25 per cent duty on cooking oil, according to the BBC.

A planned increase in the tax on financial transactions and a new annual tax on vehicle ownership, amounting to 2.5 per cent of the vehicle’s value, were also announced.

The government said it was dropping these measures amid a public outcry.

The eco levy

The eco levy, described as a charge on products that contribute to e-waste and harm the environment, was another key provision of the bill that the government has now suggested amendments to, the BBC reports.

“Critics pointed out that it would lead to the increase in the cost of essential items such as sanitary pads, which was seen as insensitive, as there are many girls who, unable to afford these products, often miss school during their periods.”

Following an outcry, the government said the levy would apply only to imported products, arguing that this would boost the growth of local industries.

The other key target of this eco levy is digital products, including mobile phones, cameras, recording equipment, and TV and radio equipment. A rise in the cost of these products is seen as harmful to the growth of the digital economy, which many Kenyans rely on for their livelihoods.

Kenya’s chief judge reacts to alleged abduction of protesters

In a strongly-worded statement on Tuesday, Chief Justice Martha Koome condemned the recent abductions of protesters amidst the ongoing mass demonstrations against the Finance Bill 2024.

The Chief Justice highlighted the importance of constitutional rights and the rule of law and called for immediate action to address these serious violations.

Ms Koome expressed “deep concern” regarding the allegations of abductions carried out by individuals who failed to identify themselves and did not present the abducted individuals before a court of law.

“Such actions amount to a direct assault on the rule of law, human rights, and constitutionalism,” she said, noting that these principles are core national values enshrined in Article 10 of the Constitution.

She added that Article 49 specifies the rights of arrested persons, including the right to be informed of the reason for the arrest, the right to communicate with an advocate, and the requirement to be presented before a court within 24 hours.

Article 51 further addresses the rights of detained persons, including their entitlement to petition for an order of habeas corpus.

“Any deviation from the stipulations of the Bill of Rights and the law not only invites anarchy and lawlessness in our country but also constitutes a severe assault on the value-order of governance stipulated in Article 10 of the Constitution.”

She called on all agencies within the justice sector to uphold their constitutional duties.

Justice Koome concluded, “We will not tolerate any actions that undermine the constitutional rights of the people of Kenya. The Judiciary stands firm in ensuring that the rule of law prevails and that justice is served.”

