The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has denied vowing to ensure the purchase of new presidential aircraft for President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima irrespective of the cost of living crisis Nigerians are facing.

According to a statement by his office, Mr Akpabio made his stance known on Tuesday in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, when he paid a condolence visit to the senator representing Borno North Senatorial District, Tahir Monguno, over the death of Mr Monguno’s father.

PREMIUM TIMES exclusively reported that a House of Representatives committee urged the federal government to purchase new aircraft for the president and vice president despite the economic challenges facing Nigerians.

The committee’s counterpart in the Senate also expressed support for the purchase.

However, many Nigerians, including Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi, have criticised the National Assembly’s decision since the recommendations became public.

According to a statement from his spokesperson, Jackson Udom, Mr Akpabio clarified his position while speaking to journalists in Borno.

“I want to dispel the rumour that you are hearing that the senate president said he will buy a new plane for the president and his vice, irrespective of the fact that Nigerians are hungry or whatever.

“I never said that. I was actually in Zanzibar, Tanzania. It is the handiwork of propagandists and fifth columnists, who never see anything good in what we are doing. Be rest assured, pray for the government, have patience and be assured that the combination of Tinubu and Shettima will bring wealth and prosperity to all,” he said.

However, the statement did not clarify whether the senate president supports purchasing new aircraft for the president and his deputy.

Peace in Borno

According to the statement, Mr Akpabio also said that President Tinubu’s security reforms had helped restore peace to troubled communities in Borno State.

He urged residents of the state to continue to support the Tinubu administration.

“I am happy to see that peace has returned to Borno, as a result of the hard work of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I want to tell the good people of Borno to continue to support the administration.”

