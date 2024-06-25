Andrew Essien, a deputy comptroller of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), died on Tuesday after collapsing while being questioned by the House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts.
Mr Essien, who was in charge of revenue in the NCS’s Account Unit, was answering questions about customs revenue when he coughed and requested water.
“Sir, I might need to take some water,” Mr Essien said while struggling to open the bottle of water in front of him.
Before he could be helped to open the water by his colleague, the officer collapsed and was rushed to the National Assembly Clinic, where he was pronounced dead.
|
Announcing Mr Essien’s demise, Akin Rotimi, the spokesperson of the House, said the officer developed health complications during the interaction with the lawmakers.
“During the engagement, which occurred around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 25 June 2024, the official developed sudden health complications. Despite the immediate and diligent efforts of first responders and medical personnel at the National Assembly clinic, he unfortunately passed away,” Mr Rotimi said in a statement.
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), chaired by Bamidele Salam (PDP, Osun), was conducting its routine investigation into the NCS’s activities when the incident occurred.
NCS will forever remember Essien — CGC
The NCS, in a statement by its spokesperson, Abdullahi Maiwada, expressed sadness over the death of the officer.
“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing and working with him. His exemplary service and unwavering commitment to duty will be remembered and cherished by the entire NCS community.
ALSO READ: Nigerian Customs speaks on officers’ confrontation with VIOs
“The Nigeria Customs Service will forever remember Deputy Comptroller Essien for his outstanding contributions, his exemplary service, and his dedication to the nation. We honour his memory, and his legacy will continue to inspire us all,” the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, was quoted as saying.
Mr Essien was born on 16 November 1967 and joined the Nigeria Customs Service on 27 November 1989.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999