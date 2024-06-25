Essien Andrew, a deputy comptroller of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), died on Tuesday after collapsing during questioning before a House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts.

Mr Andrew, who was in charge of Finance, Administration, and Technical Service of the NCS, was answering questions on the revenue of the Service when he coughed and requested water.

Before he could be given water, the officer collapsed and was rushed to the National Assembly Clinic, where he was pronounced dead.

Announcing Mr Andrew’s demise, Akin Rotimi, the spokesperson of the House, said the officer developed health complications during the interaction with the lawmakers.

“During the engagement, which occurred around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 25 June 2024, the official developed sudden health complications. Despite the immediate and diligent efforts of first responders and medical personnel at the National Assembly clinic, he unfortunately passed away,” Mr Rotimi said in a statement.

Details to follow…

