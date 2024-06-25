The Deputy Vice Chancellor of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS), Yusuf Saidu, was on Monday murdered by marauding bandits terrorising Nigeria’s North-western region.

The university announced this on its Facebook page on Monday evening.

Mr Saidu, a professor of Biochemistry, was said to have been shot dead around Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Monday afternoon on his way to Kaduna State from Sokoto State.

Until his death, he was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Research, Innovation and Development of the university.

“The death has occurred of Prof. Yusuf Saidu, the current Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research Innovation and Development Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto,” the university wrote in a short statement posted on its Facebook page.

The university described the deceased as a “man of integrity, religion, dedication and courage.”

“May Allah accept his soul and forgive his sin, but this is a painful loss to all members of the university community and the academia at large.”

Students and staff mourn

Students and colleagues of the deceased have also taken to social media to mourn the late professor, sharing stories of how he positively impacted their lives.

Uchenna Emelife, a former student who convened the Sokoto Book and Art Festival (SOBAFest) while he was a student, said the late professor supported and guided the group of students. Since the first edition in 2021, SOBAFest has continued as an annual event in the state.

“I remember our first meeting in 2021 and his keen interest in SOBAFest. One of the very few academics who held our hands and patted our backs when it seemed like we were orphans without direction,” Mr Emelife wrote.

Another student, Victoria Eneze, narrated to PREMIUM TIMES how the late professor saved her friend, Hadiza Abubakar, from dropping out of school when she couldn’t pay her school fees.

“We were in the 400 level when my friend was not able to pay her school fees due to financial challenges,” she said.

She noted that Ms Abubakar, studying Microbiology, approached Mr Saidu after she was referred to him by a member of the executive committee of her department’s student union leadership.

“She told him, and he paid the school fee for her.”

A former student of Mr Saidu, Shuaib Kura, described him as a man of simplicity and humility. “He supports and encourages us to be the best we can,” he posted on Facebook.

The institution’s social media manager, Salahuddeen Bala, said: “Some of our conversations are rather confidential, but the efforts he has made for me to excel in the discharge of my duty as the university’s social media handler are enormous.”

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

