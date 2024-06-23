Fire engulfed the headquarters of the Christ Embassy church in Lagos Sunday morning.

Witnesses posted multiple videos of the fire Sunday morning. A fire truck could be seen near the building indicating fire service officials were present.

It is not clear if worshippers were in the church at the time the fire started.

The building, located in the Oregun area of Ikeja, is the headquarters of the church led by the flamboyant pastor, Chris Oyakhilome.

PREMIUM TIMES will present updates on the incident in subsequent reports.

