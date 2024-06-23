Some armed persons attacked Sunshine Homes estate in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, during which they killed a retired brigadier general, Uwem Udokwere, the police have announced.

Abuja police spokesperson Josephine Adeh said the attack occurred at about 3 a.m. on Saturday.

“In response to the tragic and unprecedented attack at Sunshine homes estate by armed robbers, resulting in the untimely demise of one Brigadier General Uwem Harold Udokwere (rtd.) on June 22, 2024, at approximately 03:00 a.m, the Commissioner of Police, FCT, Benneth Igweh has promptly ordered a thorough and discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding this regrettable event.

“Expressing profound condolences to the bereaved family, CP Benneth Igweh assures the family and the public of swift justice, with every effort in conduit to ensure the perpetrators of the atrocious act are apprehended and brought to justice,” Ms Adeh, a superintendent of police, wrote.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Sunshine estate is in the Lokogoma area of Abuja, close to the city centre. It is largely occupied by middle-class people including senior government officials.

The latest incident adds to the concerns about insecurity in the Nigerian capital where there have been cases of kidnappings in different communities.

