The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) says the data of Nigerians “has not been compromised” despite controversial websites like anyverify.com selling such data which were collected by NIMC and other government-authorised agencies.
An investigation by a digital social enterprise, Paradigm Initiative, detailed how the website provided access to the private information of Nigerians for a token.
“This alarming development presents a major breach of the fundamental rights to privacy, a breach of data privacy rights and poses significant risks to individuals and the national economy,” Paradigm Initiative wrote on X.
In its response to the apparent data breach, NIMC, which issues the national identity number and handles Nigeria’s national database, blamed the breach on the carelessness of Nigerians who upload their personal data to such websites.
|
“NIMC advises Nigerians to avoid giving their data to unauthorised and phishing sites. This poses the danger of data harvesting and comprises individual data
READ ALSO: NIMC, NCC unveil joint efforts to enhance NIN-SIM linkage processes
“NIMC urges the public to disregard any claims or services these websites offer and should not give their data as they are potentially fraudulent and data provided by the public on such websites are gathered and stored to build the data services they illegally provide,” NIMC wrote in a Saturday statement by its Head of Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke.
AnyVerify.com.ng has since gone offline although Paradigm Initiative says it archived all the information on the website.
Details later…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999