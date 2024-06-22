Three health journalists have emerged as winners of the Prevent Epidemics Journalism Award (PEJA), a special award category of the 10th Nigeria Healthcare Excellence Awards (NHEA).

The journalism award, championed by Nigeria Health Watch since 2021, leveraged the NHEA’s broad reach this year to celebrate outstanding radio, print and television journalists whose report advocates epidemic preparedness in Nigeria.

The 2024 NHEA attracted 26,000 nominations across all categories, out of which 11 journalists were shortlisted for public voting which ended on 19 June.

More than 30 awards and recognitions were presented at the award ceremony held Friday in Lagos.

Bilikis Abdulraheem-Lawal of Bond FM won the radio category with her report in Yoruba language on tuberculosis; Racheal Abujah of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) won the print category with a story on epidemic preparedness budget, while Lois Sambo of Aso TV won the Television category with a report on COVID-19.

Meanwhile, PREMIUM TIMES’ reporter, Mariam Ileyemi’s multimedia report health workers’ susceptibility to Lassa fever” was nominated for the television category.

Other nominated journalists are Blessing Enebeli of the African Independent Television (AIT), Ojoma Okafor, Daily Trust; Yecenu Sasetu, Kiss FM; Khadijah Bawas, KAMED TV; Mustapha Usman, ICIR; Mustapha Salis, Prime Times; and Arinze Chijoke, Solace Base.

Selection process

Speaking at the ceremony in Lagos, the Chairperson of the Advisory Board of NHEA, Anthony Omolola, said the selection process included comprehensive evaluations by NHEA’s verification team and over 52,000 online votes were received.

Mr Omolola said the votes “underscored the competitive spirit and high standards” that define the NHEA, adding that the highlights for the 2024 edition include the introduction of new award categories reflecting “our dynamic and evolving approach.”

“This year’s nominations feature new categories demonstrating our commitment to recognising emerging trends and achievements in the health sector,” he said.

“Another highlight is the emphasis on public health, neuroscience, and drug manufacturing, the lifetime achievement and special recognition awards, highlight the exemplary and external world of respected Nigerians in the healthcare ecosystem.”

Mr Omolola added that the award is in collaboration with Delloite and it seeks to foster ongoing collaborations with winners and nominees post-events.

“These collaborations in various platforms will further enhance and deepen the work of our partners driving continued excellence in the healthcare and ecosystem,” he said.

In her comments, the Managing Director of Nigeria Health Watch, Vivianne Ihekweazu, said the PEJA was instituted to ensure that the public is well informed about the need for funding for epidemic preparedness.

“As you all know, we need to strengthen our health security and without a sustained mandate we can’t do this and that is the genesis of the award,” Mrs Ihekweazu said.

“The award acknowledges journalists who have raised awareness among the public and policymakers about the importance of funding epidemic preparedness and response, inspiring them to continue their vital role in safeguarding the country’s health security.”

About NHEA

The Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award (NHEA) is an annual event that honours outstanding individuals and organisations for their significant contributions to the advancement of the Nigerian health sector.

It was established in 2014 by Global Health Project & Resources in collaboration with Anadach Group, USA.

Annually, the event attracts over 500 dignitaries from the public and private sectors, including ministers, health commissioners, regulatory authorities, major investors, diplomats, NGOs, journalists, and healthcare professionals spanning doctors, pharmacists, nurses, and various service providers.

“The awards highlight the rapid growth of the healthcare sector, the transformative role of technology, and the ability of organizations and individuals to set new performance standards in Nigeria and beyond,” said the NHEA Project Director, Wale Alabi.

“The theme of this year’s event aligned with the country’s healthcare transformation agenda, spotlighting and recognising stakeholders, facilities, and organisations that have significantly contributed to the healthcare sector.

“With a decade of impactful existence, NHEA continues to elevate the standards of healthcare services.”

