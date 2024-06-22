The University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) has faulted reports that musician Burna Boy paid all the medical bills for patients during a recent visit to the hospital.

The hospital clarified that Burna Boy only settled the bills of selected patients at the facility, contrary to claims that he paid all outstanding bills of all the patients.

Elabha Meni, the institution’s spokesperson, clarified this in a statement released in Port Harcourt on Friday.

“We commend Burna Boy’s kindness in financially assisting select patients in our hospital to offset their bills during his visit on 11 June.

“However, contrary to reports stating that all patient’s bills in UPTH were paid during the visit, only selected patients received cash gifts or donations.

“The hospital did not receive direct payments from the musician and his team on behalf of patients to support this worthy course of reducing healthcare costs,” Meni clarified.

Ms Meni commended the musician’s charitable act in helping those in need.

(NAN)

