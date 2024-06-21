Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, fresh off his fourth consecutive national title win in Benin City, has delivered Nigeria’s first gold medal at the ongoing African Athletics Championships in Douala, Cameroon.

Enekwechi dominated the Shot Put competition, launching a throw of 21.20 meters to set a new Championships Record and outdistance his African rivals.

This victory marks his third consecutive African Championship title, following wins in Asaba and Mauritius.

The 31-year-old continues his remarkable streak, having become the first athlete to hit the 21-meter mark in two consecutive editions of the Championships (Mauritius 2022). Now, with his record-breaking throw in Douala, he becomes the first African to achieve this feat in three editions.

Enekwechi’s golden performance ties him for the most Shot Put gold medals by a male athlete in the Championships’ history. He joins the ranks of legendary throwers like Egypt’s Ahmed Mohamed Ashoush (1984, 1985, and 1988) and Burger Lambrechts (1998, 2010, and 2012), who also dominated the event with three consecutive victories.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

