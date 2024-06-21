The Kano State Police Commissioner, Usaini Gumel, has given reasons why the police cannot evict the deposed emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, as directed by Governor Abba Yusuf.
Governor Yusuf on Thursday directed the police to remove Mr Ado-Bayero from the Nassarawa mini palace following a federal high court ruling on the state’s emirate crisis.
But the police commissioner, in a telephone interview with The Punch on Friday, described the governor’s directive to remove Mr Ado-Bayero from the palace as “jumping the gun”.
“The police will not evict the deposed Emir because the same government has filed a case at the State High Court on the eviction order, which would come up on Monday, 24th June 2024.
|
“The government is jumping the gun because the same government has filed a case on the eviction order, which is coming up on the 24th of June, 2024. So, if we carry out the order, it is like we are pre-empting the court because we don’t know what will happen at the court,” the Newspaper quoted the police chief saying.
Meanwhile, PREMIUM TIMES observed that security has been beefed up around the Nassarawa mini palace as hundreds of Mr Ado-Bayero’s supporters spent the night celebrating with multiple gunshots parades the court ruling which they considered to be in their favour.
All link routes to the mini palace were blocked by security personnel following a rumour of movement of bulldozers towards the palace.
