The Kaduna State Government (KDSG) says several bandits have been eliminated in another coordinated attack by the military in Giwa Local Government Area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed in a statement on Friday in Kaduna

Mr Aruwan said the coordinated ground and air strikes by the troops of Operation Whirl Punch successfully neutralised several bandits, including some of their leaders, at an identified meeting point near the Bula community within the Yadi forest in Giwa locality.

He said according to operational feedback to the state government, the strike was based on credible intelligence, which followed the recent elimination of some bandits’ kingpins along the Kaduna-Katsina border areas.

According to him, the intelligence report had earlier revealed that bandits were to converge at the area for a meeting on a deadly mission within the Yadi forest general area.

Mr Aruwan said, “Close monitoring followed, and at the agreed time, the bandits were sighted bearing arms and approaching the location on motorcycles.

”Further exploration confirmed the movements and convergence of the bandits in a group of about seven to 10 members at a hub in the location.

“Upon verification, the location was struck, and scores of the bandits, including one Alhaji Kachalla Ragas, an ally and childhood friend of the previously neutralised Buharin Yadi, were confirmed to have been neutralised by the strike.”

The commissioner said Governor Uba Sani has expressed his satisfaction and commended the security forces for their quick response, diligent efforts and precise execution.

”The governor thanked the various sources who provided crucial intelligence leading to the successful strike.

“Citizens are encouraged to continue to volunteer useful information on suspicious movements to the state’s security operations room via the following phone lines: 09034000060 and 08170189999.

(NAN)

