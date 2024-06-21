Falsified weight loss and diabetes medicines have been detected in some countries, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned in a statement on Thursday.

The falsified medicine is semaglutide, a type that is used for the treatment of type two diabetes and obesity.

According to WHO, three fake batches of the medicines branded under Ozempic were detected in the UK and Brazil in October 2023 and the United States in December 2023.

WHO said the fake medicines could harm people’s health, advising people to buy medicines only with “prescriptions from licensed physicians and avoid sourcing from unverified sources, such as those that may be found online.”

Semaglutides, increased falsification

WHO explained that semaglutides, including the specific brand product that has been falsified, are prescribed to people with type 2 diabetes to lower their blood sugar levels.

According to WHO, most semaglutide products must be injected under the skin weekly but are also available as tablets taken by mouth daily.

It noted that the medicines are being prescribed for weight loss in some countries because they suppress appetite and lower blood sugar levels.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“WHO has been observing increased demand for these medicines as well as reports on falsification. These falsified products could have harmful effects on people’s health; if the products don’t have the necessary raw components, falsified medicines can lead to health complications resulting from unmanaged blood glucose levels or weight,” WHO noted.

“In other cases, another undeclared active ingredient may be contained in the injection device, e.g. insulin, leading to an unpredictable range of health risks or complications.”

In the statement, the WHO Assistant Director-General for Essential Medicines and Health Products, Yukiko Nakatani, advised healthcare professionals, regulatory authorities, and the public to take note of these falsified batches of medicines.

“We call on stakeholders to stop any usage of suspicious medicines and report to relevant authorities,” Ms Nakatani was quoted.

Not WHO-recommended

The global body further clarified that semaglutides are not part of WHO-recommended treatments for diabetes management due to their current high cost.

It said the cost barrier makes these products unsuitable for a public health approach, adding that there are more affordable treatments available for diabetes, with similar effects to those of semaglutides on blood sugar and cardiovascular risk.

“WHO is currently working on a rapid advice guideline on the possible use of GLP-1 RAs, including semaglutides, for treatment of obesity in adults and as part of a more comprehensive model of care,” it said.

“The term GLP-1 RAs stands for glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, which include semaglutide, for a class of medicines used for diabetes treatment to lower blood sugar and support weight loss.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

